‘Mandalorian’ Actor Gina Carano Fired Following ‘Abhorrent’ Social Media Posts

Gina Carano has been fired from Disney+’s hit Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, following backlash over her controversial statements on social media.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” reads a company statement released to The Hollywood Reporter by a Lucasfilm spokesperson. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano’s social media activity has been garnering attention for some time due to her controversial stances on the pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, as well as for a post considered transphobic. The firing follows an Instagram Story, since deleted, that suggests that being a Republican today is like being a Jewish person during the Holocaust.

Shortly after the post, several people took a screenshot and spread it around the internet alongside #FireGinaCarano.

Known for her mixed martial arts skills, Carano is a former MMA fighter who went on to act. She has appeared in seven installments of The Mandalorian since its 2019 debut.

The actor has made no official statements at this time.