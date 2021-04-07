‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Erik Is Not OK With Virginia’s Drinking (VIDEO)

A pressing question in Married at First Sight Season 11 is whether or not Virginia’s love of alcohol is something to worry about. From day one she’s made it clear she likes to party and, in the latest episode, her new hubby Erik addresses the issue.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from “Unanswered Questions,” the pair get candid with one another following a visit with expert Dr. Pepper. Alcohol, kids, and more are all brought up.

Erik kicks off the talk by saying that the biggest thing he gleaned from their chat with Dr. Pepper was “drinking being a problem” for them during arguments.

“I think any argument we’ve had that alcohol was involved would have happened with or without the alcohol,” Virginia quickly counters in a quiet tone.

“I think if we’re going to have a discussion or a serious thing, we just need to make sure we’re both good,” Erik counters. “There’s no alcohol involved, there’s nothing, it’s just me and you, real, nothing that’s gonna hinder that, OK?”

“I’m not talking about it,” she responds, effectively closing the topic down.

But that’s not the end of their serious discussion as she brings up her fear of having kids, and how Erik’s desire to stay married hinges on growing their family. See the tense moment in the sneak peek above.

