Worth Watching: Netflix’s ‘Serpent,’ ‘Hysterical’ Female Comics, Tooting Doc Severinsen’s Horn

A true-crime thriller set in 1970s Bangkok, a celebration of rising female stars of stand-up, and a salute to a legendary ‘Tonight Show’ bandleader lead Friday’s TV:

The Serpent

Series Premiere

Like an exotic urban legend in the bronzed flesh, international con man Charles “The Serpent” Sobhraj is the subject of a gripping eight-part true-crime drama. Through much of the 1970s, he and his glamorous accomplice (Victoria’s stunning Jenna Coleman) lured unsuspecting young hippie tourists into their Bangkok party pad, where they’d be drugged and murdered for their passports and money. When an experienced Dutch diplomat (Billy Howle) catches on to their deadly scheme, the manhunt is on. (See the full review.)

FX

Hysterical

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

This vivid documentary more than lives up to its title as it celebrates a fearless new wave of female stand-up comics who open up with pungent honesty about the challenges and triumphs of their bawdy trade and life on the road. Their sisterhood was forged by years of sexism, double standards and competition for too little stage time, and while many of these talents are familiar, more deserve to be. Hear them roar, as we laugh.

PBS

Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

We remember Doc as Johnny Carson’sTonight Show bandleader, a cool cat with a mean horn and a loud wardrobe. Nearly 30 years later, this lively American Masters profile catches up with the tireless trumpeter, still blasting away in his nineties. “He’s a marvel of a human being,” says fellow trumpet master Chris Botti, and Never Too Late is living proof. We learn Doc’s colorful history while watching him work out at the gym (three times a week), conduct a master class for a student band and provide one-on-one encouragement to a blind novice. His devotion to his instrument cost him three marriages, but his passion for music keeps those high notes soaring.

Patrick Harbron/CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

The stalwart crime drama gets topical as it addresses the subject of police reform—which Frank (Tom Selleck) secretly backs. But because of its effect on the rank and file, he asks daughter Erin (Bridget Moynihan) to be his clandestine liaison to the Governor (David Zayas).

Also new to Netflix:

Concrete Cowboy : Luther’sIdris Elba stars in an inspiring drama as Harp, who rehabilitates horses in an inner-city stable in North Philadelphia, where his estranged son (Caleb McLaughlin) arrives after being expelled from school in Detroit. Will learning the ropes be enough to turn the young man’s life around?

: Luther’sIdris Elba stars in an inspiring drama as Harp, who rehabilitates horses in an inner-city stable in North Philadelphia, where his estranged son (Caleb McLaughlin) arrives after being expelled from school in Detroit. Will learning the ropes be enough to turn the young man’s life around? Madame Claude: More international flavor in a fact-based French melodrama about a fabled madame (Karole Rocher) whose high-end prostitution ring gave her access to the rich and powerful. “It’s dangerous to be the Madam of the Republic,” she laments as her world of sex and power comes tumbling down.

