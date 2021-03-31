Kate Winslet Is ‘Mare of Easttown’ in First Look at HBO’s Crime Drama (VIDEO)

Looking to fill the void left by HBO’s The Undoing? Don’t worry, the network has you covered. Its latest crime drama, Mare of Easttown, which premieres April 18, promises plenty of twists and turns with an all-star cast to boot.

In a newly released first look trailer, Kate Winslet is Mare Sheehan, a hometown fixture living in the shadow of her high school glory days as a basketball champ. Now a beleaguered detective struggling to please the locals, Mare does her best to balance her family life and the cases plaguing her mind.

Created by Brad Ingelsby with all seven episodes directed by Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown is a limited series that takes a look at the dark side of Mare’s Pennsylvania community. Along with the investigations she’s pursuing, Mare is also coming to grips with a devastating tragedy of her own.

Joining Winslet in the gripping drama are stars Julianne Nicholson as Mare’s best friend Lori, Jean Smart as Mare’s no-nonsense mother Helen, Angourie Rice as Mare’s daughter Siobhan, Evan Peters as the young Detective Colin Zabel, Guy Pearce as Mare’s love interest Richard Ryan, David Denman as Mare’s ex Frank, and many more.

Get a taste of the chaotic web this series spins in the thrilling trailer below, and make sure to catch Mare of Easttown when it debuts on HBO this April.

Mare of Easttown, Series Premiere, Sunday, April 18, 10/9c, HBO