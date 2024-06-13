Will ‘Mare of Easttown’ Return for Season 2? Everything We Know

It’s been three years since HBO last checked in with Kate Winslet‘s titular Delco detective in Mare of Easttown, but it seems like she could be taking on a new case.

According to Variety, a second season of the limited series could loom on the horizon. So, what might this next chapter look like? We’re breaking down everything we know so far, below.

Where Would Mare of Easttown Season 2 Pick Up?

HBO’s head of drama, Francesca Orsi told Variety that HBO is interested in exploring a storyline set years after the first season. “We might be willing to figure out with Mare, years later, picking her up — not on the heels of where she ended, but there have been years for the character that have passed. Who is she now?”

In other words, time seems to be linear with the real world in this scenario, but ultimately it would be up to the writers and creatives behind the scenes.

Is Mare of Easttown Season 2 Happening?

The second season of Mare hasn’t officially been ordered or announced, but Orsi said, “We did have discussions about a Season 2,” following the show’s Emmy-winning run in 2021. “But it did feel too soon,” she noted. First, the HBO team would have to make sure everyone who helmed Season 1 would be back on board, as Orsi revealed plans to speak with Winslet, writer Brad Ingelsby, and executive producer Mark Roybal to ” see if there’s any viability to everyone saying yes again.”

What Would Mare of Easttown Be About?

As viewers may recall, the cases Mare was handling in Season 1 were tied up pretty neatly as she worked through the grief following her grown son’s suicide. What might bring her back to TV screens? Only time will tell what kind of story may be cooked up, but we’re certainly intrigued to learn more.

Stay tuned for any additional updates as we await news on Mare of Easttown‘s potential second season at HBO.