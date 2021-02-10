Kate Winslet’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ Sets Debut Date at HBO

Get ready for your next scripted crime obsession as HBO’s limited series Mare of Easttownhas set a premiere date.

From creator and writer Brad Ingelsby, and director Craig Zobel, the seven-part drama stars Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town detective from Pennsylvania whose life begins to crumble around her while investigating a local murder.

The all-star series will make its HBO debut on Sunday, April 18 and will stream on HBO Max. Joining Winslet in the series are Julianne Nicholson as Mare’s best friend since childhood, Lori Ross. Watchmen‘s Jean Smart as Mare’s mother, Helen, and Angourie as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenage daughter.

Evan Peters will feature as Colin Zabel, a county detective who is called in to assist with Mare’s investigation, and Guy Pearce is set to play Richard Ryan, a creative writing professor from the area. Other cast members include Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff.

In 2019, we asked Jean Smart about the project, which was in production during Watchmen‘s run on HBO. “It’s so beautifully written and I can’t say enough about Kate Winslet. She is as adorable and generous and sweet as she is talented and beautiful and famous. I play her mother, they don’t have a great relationship,” Smart teased. “It’s just this real gritty story about life in this part of Philadelphia that’s an Irish Catholic, blue collar community, and there are amazing characters in the story. It’s one of those where you’re not going to know who did it until almost literally the last [scene].”

Mare of Easttown, Series Premiere, Sunday, April 18, 10/9c, HBO