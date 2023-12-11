‘Ozark’ Star Tom Pelphrey Joins ‘Mare of Easttown’ Writer’s New HBO Drama

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Tom Pelphrey
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mare of Easttown

 More

The cast of Brad Ingelsby‘s latest HBO project continues to grow as Ozark‘s Tom Pelphrey joins the untitled series alongside previously cast star Mark Ruffalo.

According to TV Line, the drama set outside of Philadelphia will see Pelphrey play Robbie, who is described as a sanitation worker and a dreamer who has been dealt some blows in his life, but somehow manages to keep getting back up. Pelphrey, who recently starred alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, and Lily Rabe in Max‘s Love & Death joins Ruffalo for the series from Mare of Easttown writer Ingelsby.

mark ruffalo i know this much is true

(Credit: HBO)

Ruffalo’s character wasn’t revealed at the time of casting which occurred amid the WGA strikes earlier this past summer. At the time of the show’s greenlight, HBO’s Francesca Orsi said, “We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind Mare of Easttown. Brad’s boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together.”

Currently, the working title of the series is Untitled Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project, which will follow an FBI task force that is working to stop drug-house robberies. The task force is led by an “unsuspecting family man,” according to the official synopsis per TV Line.

As viewers will recall, Ruffalo previously teamed with HBO on his Emmy-winning series I Know This Much Is True. He’s set to executive produce with Ingelsby and director Jeremiah Zagar.

This is Ingelsby’s first project since the critically acclaimed Mare of Easttown which was led by Kate Winslet, playing a Philadelphia detective determined to solve the mystery behind a teen girl’s death at the same time that she’s coping with a family tragedy of her own. Along with Pelphrey’s roles in Love & Death and Ozark, he’s also featured in shows such as Iron Fist, Blindspot, and Blue Bloods among others. Stay tuned for more on the project as it takes shape at HBO.

Mare of Easttown - HBO

Mare of Easttown where to stream

Mare of Easttown

Brad Ingelsby

Mark Ruffalo

Tom Pelphrey

