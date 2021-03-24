‘The Nanny’ to Stream on HBO Max — Watch Fran Drescher’s Announcement (VIDEO)

Right now, you may be thinking of HBO Max as just the official home of new Warner Bros. films like Wonder Woman: 1984, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but you’ll soon have another reason to love the streaming service: The Nanny is coming!

The ’90s comedy about the flashy girl from Flushing, starring Fran Drescher, hits HBO Max on April 1. Drescher also shared the news in a video on Instagram on March 23. “OMG, finally!” she said. “The Nanny is streaming on a great streaming channel. So make sure you mark your calendars. … Go, why don’t you?” Watch the full video below.

It’s the first time the series will be available to stream. It previously aired in syndication on Lifetime, Nick at Nite, TV Land, Logo, and Freeform.

Over six seasons, which aired from 1993 to 1999, The Nanny followed Drescher’s fashionista Fran Fine, who was hired to care for the three children of widowed Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield, played by Charles Shaughnessy. It also starred Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renée Taylor, Ann Morgan Guilbert, and Rachel Chagall.

While Drescher has become well known due to her role on The Nanny, she was thinking about giving up acting before landing the gig. “I did a pilot that I was miserable doing, playing, like, a third banana,” she told TV Insider in August 2020. “I gave myself five years to get on the inside in a big way and be in control of my own destiny, or get out and do something else.”

The Nanny, Streaming, April 1, HBO Max