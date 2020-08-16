Fran Drescher Reflects on 'The Nanny,' 'Indebted' & More for 'In My Own Words'

Funny, honest, inspiring. Fran Drescher is all three in the riveting profile Fran Drescher: In My Own Words, which traces her rise from a beautiful 9-pound, 2-ounce newborn who captivated strangers in the hospital nursery to cocreator and star of the hit '90s sitcom The Nanny.

Also bravely detailed: her history as a survivor — of a sexual assault in 1985, a bitter divorce in 1999 and a uterine cancer diagnosis in 2000. Drescher opens up to us on a variety of topics.

On claiming she won the 1973 Miss New York Teenager pageant, when she was the first runner-up, to land an agent:

I had such a clear focus at a very young age that I just used the contest as a stepping stone.

On considering giving up acting before The Nanny:

I did a pilot that I was miserable doing, playing, like, a third banana. I gave myself five years to get on the inside in a big way and be in control of my own destiny, or get out and do something else.

On the attitude that carries her through difficult times:

I call myself a Bu-Jew. It's part of the Buddhist philosophy that bad things happen to good people, but how we grow through it is what makes all the difference.

On the recent cancellation of her NBC sitcom Indebted:

I'm somewhat relieved because I really like to be in charge. Sometimes we think, well, maybe at this stage I could just show up and I don't have to have all the pressure of running things. But for me, it's more pressure being muzzled.

On her proud parents, Sylvia and Morty, stealing this show:

My mom's in her eighties, my dad just turned 90. I asked for all the footage because [they were interviewed] for hours. To have that for posterity, that alone was worth doing it.

Fran Drescher: In My Own Words, Sunday, August 16, 10/9c, Reelz