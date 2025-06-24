Fran Drescher has fans eager to discover her beauty secrets, as the beloved 1990s sitcom star recently showcased her “ageless” appearance in a new photo and video.

The 67-year-old actress, who rose to fame playing fashionista Fran Fine in the popular CBS sitcom The Nanny between 1993 and 1999, took to her Instagram page on Monday (June 23) to share a photo of herself at an Italian restaurant.

“Wonderful dinner at one of my fave restos near the Trevi, Al Moro! Wow, those Roman artichokes are incredible! Spaghetti Al Moro beyond and amazing zabaione for dessert w/ tiny sweet strawberries. Yum! What a city. Mama mia!” Drescher captioned the snap.

In the photo, Drescher posed with her head resting on her arm while smiling and looking up at the ceiling. She was wearing a black top, a small silver necklace, and red lipstick.

Fans flooded the comments with compliments, with one commenter writing, “How are you aging backwards?”

“Why dont you age!! 😂 you look fantastic!!” said another.

“Your skin looks fantastic!!! What are your secrets??” another asked.

Another said, “Now that’s beyond gorgeous and needs to be at least the new profile picture or something.”

“Somehow, You are getting more beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“OMG, you are looking exactly as you did in Nanny! Don’t you grow older???? Recipe please!!!!” another quipped.

“Your skin is radiant…as are you,” said another.

“You have always been so magnificently gorgeous,” added one commenter.

The new snap came just three days after Drescher shared a make-up-free video celebrating her “25th anniversary of wellness.” The Happily Divorced star was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000 and had to undergo an immediate radical hysterectomy to treat the disease.

She was declared cancer-free following the surgery and, in 2007, launched the Cancer Schmancer Movement, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all women’s cancers be diagnosed while in Stage 1.

In the video, which saw her lounging on a balcony by the ocean, Drescher said, “Sending love to all of the people in my life who have supported me throughout all these years. Particularly through my illness 25 years ago, and to all the people that support Cancer Schmancer.”

“I really think that we’re onto something with [the idea of] how we live equals how we feel, how we think equals how we feel,” she added. “And to live in gratitude and in love and to try and harmonize mind body and spirit.”