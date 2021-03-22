‘The Boys’ Spinoff Adds Aimee Carrero, Maddie Phillips and More to Growing Cast

The Boys spinoff series at Amazon is continuing to bulk up its cast as three new names enter the mix.

Reportedly joining previously announced cast membersJaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway in the college-set series are Shane Paul McGhie (Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters).

Like Sinclair and Broadway, the new additions will also portray Supes in the yet-to-be greenlit project, according to Deadline. Similar to Amazon’s mega-hit The Boys, this untitled series will be just as raunchy, only this time the action is taking place at an exclusive college run by Vought International and catering specifically to young superheroes.

Unlike Sinclair and Broadway who each got character names with their initial casting, these new stars have yet to receive additional public details about their roles apart from their super nature. The series is being written and executive produced by Craig Rosenberg who has served in both capacities for the original Boys series.

McGhie is best known for his parts in Greenleaf, Deputy, and Unbelievable. Carrero previously appeared in Young & Hungry, Blindspot, The Village, and provides her voice for Elena of Avalor and She-Ra and the Princess of Power. Meanwhile, Phillips made her big break with Netflix’s short-lived comedy Teenage Bounty Hunters.

The Boys is based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and is showrun by Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke. Season 3 of the original show is currently in production in Canada. Stay tuned for an official greenlight on the spinoff.