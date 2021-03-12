‘The Boys’ Spinoff Casts ‘CAOS’ Star Jaz Sinclair & Lizze Broadway Ahead of Greenlight

The Boys spinoff series is reportedly beginning to take shape at Amazon Prime Video as the yet-to-be-greenlit project has begun casting.

The show is turning to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alumna Jaz Sinclair and actress Lizze Broadway (The Rookie) to star, according to Deadline. The untitled project has been described as a college show that’s part Hunger Games, but with all the heart, raunch, and humor found in The Boys.

Sinclair and Broadway have both been cast as young superheroes, presumably attending the college at the center of the story. Sinclair will play Marie and Broadway has been cast as Emma, but further details remain unrevealed at this time.

First teased back in September, the spinoff from The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg is situated at the only college exclusively for young Supes and run by Vought International. Rosenberg serves as the pilot’s showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

The untitled series is executive produced by The Boys‘ Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson. The Sony Pictures Television series is co-executive produced by Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Zak Schwartz.

The casting news comes shortly after production on Season 3 of The Boys began in Canada. The original series tells the story of a vigilante group who have taken it upon themselves to keep badly behaving Supes in line. Among Season 3’s biggest selling points is the addition of Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles, who will take on the role of Soldier Boy.