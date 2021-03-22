Kevin Hart, Jimmy Kimmel, and RuPaul Rank Among the Hardest-Working TV Stars

You hear a lot of talk about who the “hardest working person in Hollywood” is, but new data shows who’s actually logging long hours on set.

For a new Resume.io study, researchers scoured the IMDb résumés of dozens of Hollywood heavyweights to determine which stars racked up the most TV credits between 2016 and 2020.

All hail these prolific personalities!

Hardest-Working American Celebrities on TV

Comedians dominate the hardest-working celebrities on television: Kevin Hart, Jimmy Kimmel, Keegan-Michael Key, and Fred Armisen are in the top 10, and Sarah Silverman, Seth Meyer, and Amy Schumer are among those included in the top 20. (In fact, the only two actors in the top 20 known for their dramatic roles are Jon Hamm and Bryan Cranston, and both are also prolific at comedy.)

Taking top honors is Hart thanks to his many producing credits, appearances on talk shows and award shows, and his Quibi comedy Die Hart. At No. 2 is RuPaul, the multi-hyphenate drag queen who is also an actor, model, singer, and songwriter.

Armisen, however, has the highest proportion of acting credits, thanks in part to his starring roles in the TV shows Portlandia, Forever, and Documentary Now!.

See the chart below for the list:

Hardest-working British celebrities on TV

When filtering the ranking to show the Brits, Corden comes out on top, no doubt because of his job hosting The Late Late Show.

Piers Morgan, who just quit Good Morning Britain, comes in a distant second place, barely edging out chef and MasterChef host Gordon Ramsay.

Other featured celebs recognizable to us Yanks include Idris Elba, David Tennant, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Michael Sheen.

Hardest-working Australian celebrities on TV

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone dominates the Aussie round-up, but Mrs. America star Cate Blanchett is a close second. Rebel Wilson and Blanchett’s Mrs. America costar Rose Byrne are next in line, but you can expect the latter actress to rise in the ranking when her Apple TV+ show Physical comes out.

Farther down on the list are Toni Collette, Ben Mendelsohn, Courtney Act, Katherine Langford, and Guy Pearce.

Check out an interactive table below and see the full study at Resume.io, where you can also filter the list by comedians, presenters, reality TV stars, soap stars.