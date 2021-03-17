‘Younger’ Sets Final Season Premiere on Paramount+ — Find Out How Episodes Will Be Released (VIDEO)

Younger fans, you can start counting down the days to when you’ll find out Liza’s (Sutton Foster) answer to Charles’ (Peter Hermann) proposal.

The seventh and final season will premiere on Paramount+ — it will air on its original home, TV Land, later this year — with the first four episodes on Thursday, April 15. The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. (You can catch up or rewatch while you wait, as all six seasons of Darren Star‘s hit are currently available on Paramount+.)

Younger began with Liza lying about her age to land a job in publishing. Since then, the truth has come out and she’s had to deal with the fallout. “In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself,” Paramount+ teases. “After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.”

What might that tease about Liza’s personal life mean for her relationship with Charles? They may not getting their happily ever after quite so fast.

Paramount+ also released a video looking back at the past six seasons. Watch it below to see the cast discussing the show over the years, returning each season, and, finally, the virtual table read to kick off Season 7.

Before Younger was officially ending with the upcoming season, Star promised TV Insider it would “be a really satisfying season for everyone that’s been watching the show,” adding, “We’re going to see a lot of characters we’ve seen over the past number of seasons and there are going to be some new, unexpected relationship turns.”

Joining creator Star as writers and executive producers are Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin, and Alison Brown. Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive produces.

Younger, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, April 15, Paramount+