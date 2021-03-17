‘Married at First Sight’: Dr. Viviana Makes House Calls — and Chris Has More Bombs to Drop (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 12, Episode 10, “Third Week’s a Charm.”]

Married at First Sight‘s 12th season continues to put its five couples to the test, in part thanks to difficult conversations courtesy of expert Dr. Viviana Coles, who makes house calls. Below, we break down all of the day-to-day drama this seasons newlyweds are going through. Spoilers ahead.

Erik & Virginia

While Erik and Virginia are clicking on many different levels, they still don’t agree about her guy friendships. If he had a choice, she wouldn’t have them at all, but Virginia isn’t giving them up. They discuss this with Dr. Viviana, as well as their differing political views (Erik says that only bothers her and not him). When Dr. Viv asks about their views on children, Erik says Virginia’s 50/50 stance isn’t OK with him and if she doesn’t want kids, he’s done. She gives the couple an at-home activity that includes speaking about their issues with a timer in hand.

Erik admits that in the past he’s dealt with cheating partners and that’s his main worry about Virginia’s guy friendships. As for Virginia, her past with divorced parents is the main reason for her apprehension towards having kids. They end the episode sharing a special desert in bed, but Virginia worries their love won’t last, thinking feelings fade over time. Perhaps Erik can prove her wrong?

Vincent & Briana

Vincent and Briana are in a better place after their salsa lesson in the last episode went awry. When Dr. Viviana visits, she discusses their successes but points out difficulties the pair have had in communication, mainly in how they misinterpret silly moments. Vincent admits that he gets upset when he doesn’t look smooth in front of Briana, such as when he spills wine or fails at salsa lessons. When Briana tells him that doesn’t matter, it puts Vincent’s mind at ease. When they’re alone, the pair play a game that Vincent came up with involving blindfolds, cheese, crackers, grapes, and whipped cream. Needless to say, the pair are continuing down a positive path.

Ryan & Clara

Ryan and Clara are continuing their marriage without much affection, or at least the affection Clara’s looking for. Before Dr. Viviana visits, she gives the pair an activity that involves discussing their love life, which Clara makes clear is non-existent. The subject comes up again during their home visit and Ryan says he wants to make sure the connection is there before committing sexually, so Dr. Viviana asks to talk privately with Clara, who tells her that they’ve done everything but sex. Dr. Viviana wonders if Ryan might be a virgin, but Clara doesn’t think so. Either way, Clara admits that for her to become connected to Ryan she needs to have sex. Can the conundrum be solved?

Haley & Jacob

This duo has definitely been struggling, but Dr. Viviana is hoping to fix things by digging into the reasons behind Haley and Jacob’s distance. They admit that communication has been a big issue, and Dr. Viviana brings up friend zoning. Haley admits that she feels bad about leading Jacob on by starting out intimate, but it’s hard now to find a connection for her. Dr. Viviana suggests they take steps to acting more like a married couple, such as sleeping in the same bed and sharing good morning and goodnight kisses. In a one-on-one moment with Haley, Dr. Viviana asks if she’s checked out of the marriage, and Haley says she’s still committed. Before the episode ends, the pair turn in for the night together, but Haley’s not keen on giving Jacob a goodnight kiss quite yet. At this rate, will they ever get there?

Paige & Chris

These two are just as problematic as ever, but Paige is committed to trying again with Chris. It’s not easy though, as he’s absent a lot. When he finally shows up at her apartment, they welcome Dr. Viviana as they try to come to an understanding. Dr. Viviana moderates as Paige asks Chris for a daily phone call at the minimum, but he doesn’t want to be forced into anything. When Dr. Viviana says he’s in the least forced situation ever, Chris says he’d like to go on dates with Paige.

When Dr. Viviana leaves the pair plans dates. The first up is a dinner and bible study night. When he arrives with food, they sit down to discuss bible verses, which is when he decides to reveal that he purchased his pregnant ex, Mercedes, a brand new Mercedes Benz since she had no form of transport. Paige is, well, confused. When will she realize this is a doomed situation? Hopefully sooner than later.

Married at First Sight, Season 12, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime