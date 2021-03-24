‘Married at First Sight’: The Couples Enjoy ‘The Monthiversary’ With Varied Results (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 12, Episode 11, “The Monthiversary.”]

Married at First Sight‘s 12th season has officially hit the one-month mark for its five newlywed couples. The milestone celebrations, however, yield many different outcomes in the latest installment of Lifetime’s reality hit. Below, we break down all the drama.

Bonding Time

In honor of their anniversary, Ryan and Clara prepare the outdoor area at his home for a meal and movie later that night. While there, Clara begins reorganizing the space to make room for her things when she eventually moves in, and it overwhelms Ryan a bit.

Meanwhile, Chris and Paige keep working on their strained relationship by meeting up to shoot hoops. During their casual date, Chris tells Paige his life plans include opening several businesses and having a few kids. When Paige brings up the fact that she heard Chris was previously engaged not once, but twice in the past, he admits it’s true. But, he adds, his first engagement occurred when he was young and immature.

Group Feedback

During a double date, Clara and Ryan and fellow couple Erik and Virginia discuss the current status of their relationships. While Erik gushes that things are great between him and Virginia, even mentioning that they’ve used the L-word, Clara’s annoyance is obvious. Since Ryan has never said “I love you” to any romantic partner in his life, Clara maintains she’ll be gone if he isn’t able to say it to her in six months.

In a separate gathering, Haley, Briana, and Paige all meet up for some food and a chat. While Briana says she and Vincent are mostly happy, there’s some hesitancy on her part to trust the situation entirely. Paige reveals that Chris bought his pregnant ex a car without consulting her first, and Haley hints at a possible improvement in her and Jacob’s relationship. Hoping to find a deeper connection, she plans to have her and Jacob’s charts read for compatibility.

Trying and (Mostly?) Succeeding

When Haley returns home, she and Jacob sit down to have their charts read and it surprises both of them to learn that they are compatible; it’s their stubborn stances getting in the way of progress. Could this revelation change their relationship for the better? It’s worth a shot. As for Erik and Virginia, they enjoy a picnic in the park, but the blissful mood turns sour when they get into a squabble over plans for their living situation following the show’s run.

And then there’s Chris and Paige, who shoot some pool together and seem to vibe… until they don’t. When she complains that their communication could be better, he says he will only talk on the phone and not text. Chris then adds that they’ve been bad spouses and he wants her to be more open to hanging out without cameras. The meetup heads in a predictable direction when the pair appear to part ways for good, again. If only it would stick.

Anniversary Celebrations

The majority of the episode focuses on the couples’ one-month anniversary dates and celebrations, beginning with Briana and Vincent. They enjoy a boat ride, dinner and viewing of their wedding video in a sweet afternoon date. Haley and Jacob visit a winery where they discuss their progress, but the hopeful tone disintegrates when Haley can’t give a clear and definitive yes when asked if she’s attracted to Jacob. He shuts down and says she won’t have to see him again in four weeks if she doesn’t want to. So much for progress…

Paige sits through a viewing of her and Chris’s wedding video alone, and she comes to the realization that it’s okay to put herself first sometimes—especially when it comes to someone like Chris. Clara and Ryan take a helicopter ride around Atlanta before heading back to his house for a date outdoors. While eating dinner and thinking aloud about their current status, Clara hopes he’ll drop the L-word. When they settle in to watch their wedding video, no such word makes an appearance.

Finally, Erik and Virginia enjoy a date at the air hangar, where he takes them out for a plane ride and they share a meal. During a gift swap, she gives him a blanket with her face on it and he presents her with a poster featuring the coordinates of where they were married. Even though there’s some clear tension, the pair end their night on a positive note. Will the calm last, or will their issues resurface in the weeks to come? Stay tuned.

Married at First Sight, Season 12, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime