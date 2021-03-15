‘The Voice’: 8 Must-See Blind Audition Performances From Night 5 (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Blind Auditions are nearing their end as Night 5 welcomes the back half of hopefuls that will either go home or move onto the next round of the competition.

While coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton continue to build their teams, the show introduces even more astounding talents with powerful stories of struggle and success. Below, we’re breaking down the night’s best.

Savanna Woods sings The Cranberries’ “Zombie”

At 26, this Washington State native has traveled the world, performing in Europe and beyond, sharing weekly performances online from wherever she is. Savanna began singing at a young age and has always felt supported by her mother who suffers from muscular dystrophy. With her parents cheering on from the virtual sidelines, Savanna sings for the coaches, earning spins from Nick and Kelly. Ultimately she picks Team Kelly.

Rachel Mac performs The Chicks’ “Let Him Fly”

This 15-year-old singer from Romeo, Michigan performs with her worship leader father and has a close relationship with him. After experiencing hardships when her stepmom walked out on her dad, herself, and her two sisters, Rachel hopes to bring some joy to her family. Her tune lands her a spot on Team Nick when he’s the only coach to turn his chair.

Lindsay Joan sings Halsey’s “Nightmare”

Remembering the times she spent singing with her mom in the car, this 22-year-old hopeful from San Diego reveals she moved to New York to pursue her dreams and ended up joining the touring cast for Kinky Boots. Taking that experience to the stage, Lindsay wows with her audition, earning spins from Nick and Blake. In the end she picks Team Nick.

Rio Doyle performs Adele’s “When We Were Young”

This 16-year-old singer from Adrian, Michigan recalls her early days singing along to her mom’s band and shares her own personal experience of heading a band at 15. Forced to face harsh realities, Rio opens up about what her mother’s brain tumor diagnosis in 2016 has done to change her perspective. Although undergoing treatment, Rio’s mom sits beside her and says how proud she is of her daughter. Her unique sound earns her a spot on Team Legend when John turns his chair for her.

Jordan Matthew Young sings Keith Whitley’s “I’m No Stranger to the Rain”

Originally from Utah, this 34-year-old performer lives in Austin, Texas and is part of a blue collar family who tends to houses and builds things. Despite this hard work, Jordan knows what he loves and does his best to win a spot in the competition. His vocals are enough to impress Blake, Kelly, and Nick, but the country performer’s mind is made up as he picks Team Blake.

Zania Alaké performs Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love”

This 34-year-old single mother of two from Detroit works hard to support her children, and although she’s worked several jobs, her true passion is music. Having performed in a funk band as well as pursued R&B, Zania has more than enough experience to impress coaches John and Kelly who both turn for her. Ultimately, she chooses Team Legend for her Voice journey.

Savanna Chestnut sings Thompson Twins’ “Hold Me Now”

Hailing from the small town of Americus, Kansas, this 25-year-old hopeful spent her youth performing in the bar her grandparents owned and lived in a trailer while taking guitar lessons with hopes of one day making it big. At 18, she moved to Nashville and began gigging and makes a decent living that way, but wants to give the show a try. Thankfully she did because Team Blake is more than ready to welcome Savanna.

Anna Grace performs Billie Eilish’s “my future”

This 20-year-old from Milwaukee, WI, has always loved music but became self conscious at 13 and stopped performing for crowds. When she got sick with a blood infection at 17 and was in and out of the hospital, she decided she wouldn’t be afraid to perform. The Voice is the first time she’s singing outside of her church, but it pays off as she earns a four-chair spin. Already loving Kelly before singing, Anna chooses Team Kelly.

