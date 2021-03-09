It’s Night 4 of The Voice‘s Blind Auditions and it seems we’ve got a season (the show’s 20th) full of wannabe stars with immense amounts of dedication and grit, not to mention talent.

Spots are filling up as coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton search for the final few team members. From underdog stories to heartbreakingly beautiful performances, we round up the must-see moments.

Connor Christian Sings Gary Clark Jr.’s ‘Bright Lights’

The 23-year-old hopeful from Gallipolis, Ohio, has been raised on the classics with a guitar often in hand. Growing up Connor accompanied his father to blues clubs and has been gigging in hopes of rising through the ranks. The tennis coach by day wants to go pro in music. With Blake, Nick, and Kelly all turning for him, the ball’s in Connor’s court. Ultimately he picks Team Blake.

Bradley Sinclair Performs James Arthur’s ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

Originally from Michigan, this 22-year-old performer now resides in Nashville and is pursuing music after growing up in the theater. A self-proclaimed tech whiz, Bradley used to work for Apple before quitting for his move to Tennessee. His vocals charm both Kelly and Nick, leaving him to choose Team Nick.

Gihanna Zoë Sings Sara Bareilles’ ‘She Used to Be Mine’

This 17-year-old singer from Redlands, California, turns to Sara Bareilles’ Waitress tune for her audition, noting that she started singing at the age of 6 in church as her father’s a pastor. Gihanna earns two chair spins, one from Kelly and another from Nick, and picks Team Kelly.

JD Casper Performs The Fray’s ‘How to Save a Life’

Hailing from a military family, this 28-year-old hopeful from Austin, Texas, joined the navy right out of high school and worked on an aircraft carrier in Japan. During his time away from home, JD would sleep with a foldable guitar (because of a lack of space) that his dad gifted him in order to keep music close. Getting emotional support from his fiancée and two kids virtually, JD earns a spot on Team Kelly after the coach turns her chair for him.

Deion Warren Sings Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

During an emotional hello with his parents, we learn that Deion is a 28-year-old probation officer from Conway, North Carolina. His father is the pastor of two churches and has influenced his love of music through church. Deion notes that without the support of his family, life could have gone a different direction for him as he grew up in a crime-heavy area which influenced his career path, but now he’s stepping onto The Voice stage for a shot at stardom. Earning turns from John, Kelly, and Nick, Deion ends up on Team Legend.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c & Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC