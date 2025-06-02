‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Fails to Win $70,000 on ‘Impossible’ Puzzle

There was another Bonus Round loss on Wheel of Fortune as the season winds down. A contestant, who has been a teacher for over 30 years, lost out on taking home $70,000 after fans deemed the puzzle “impossible.”

Karen Binge, from Aliso Viejo, California, played against Santio Cupon, from Malden, Massachusetts, and Trish Diaz, from Slidell, Louisiana, on Friday, May 30. Binge has been teaching at Tustin Ranch Elementary for 34 years and comes from a line of teachers.

Cupon, a drag queen under the name Landa Plenty, solved the first Toss-Up for $2,000. However, Binge took the lead after solving the first puzzle — “Flying A Shark-Shaped Kite” — for $3,600. She also picked up the Million Dollar Wedge on that round.

The game show contestant also solved the “Before and After” Mystery Round puzzle — “Captain America Ferrera” — giving her $17,450. Binge didn’t even give her opponents another chance as she solved most of the prize puzzle — “Rejuvenating Hot Springs” — adding $4,500 to her bank. This gave her a total of $30,450 and a trip to Iceland.

Diaz, a hairstylist, finally got on the board when she solved all three Triple Toss-Ups for $10,000. She won another $4,800 for solving the final puzzle — “And the Rest is History.” This gave Diaz a final score of $14,800. Cupon had $3,000. Binge was the night’s big winner with $30,450 in cash, a trip to Iceland, and the Million Dollar Wedge.

For the Bonus Round, Binge chose “Living Things.” She brought her parents and brother with her as her husband and 14-year-old daughter stayed home.

After Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Binge chose “G,P,H, and O,” to round out her puzzle. The puzzle then looked like “_ _ _ _ _ GRE_HO_N_.”

As the clock counted down, Binge guessed “Friendly Greyhound, Grey Greyhound, ughh.” She couldn’t guess that the first word was “Quick Greyhound.”

Host Ryan Seacrest revealed that there was $40,000 in her envelope. The One Million Dollar envelope was on the other side of the wheel. “We’re going to give it away. We feel it soon,” he said.

“Another borderline impossible puzzle. This budget mode has to go,” a YouTube fan said.

“Back to budget mode for another reason,” a fan wrote.

“I would have never of guessed ‘quick greyhound’,” said a third.

