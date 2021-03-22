‘The Voice’ Coaches Select Their Final Four Team Members (VIDEO)

The Voice wraps up the Blind Auditions on the March 22 show, as Season 20 readies to move on next to the Battle rounds. As open spots dwindle — only four left! — coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton are more selective than ever as they pick their crucial final choices.

This latest installment also celebrates some of the performers who viewers heard sing over the past weeks. How will they fare in the next part of the competition? Only time will tell.

For now, check out the four fresh faces who earned the right to go for their dreams.

Denisha Dalton Sings Zayn’s ‘Pillowtalk’

This 22-year-old hopeful, who is originally from Warwick, New York, recalls how growing up she put together girl groups for school talent shows. Despite her talent, Denisha says she struggled with being confident when she attended a music college in Nashville. But, she’s clearly found her voice. All four chairs turn, and Denisha picks Team Legend.

Awari Performs SWV’s ‘Weak’

This 35-year-old single father from Virginia Beach has a goal: Make his kids’ lives better than his own, as he grew up watching his mom struggled to support and feed her family. He joined the Air Force at 30, and now is hoping his singing talent can open up new opportunities. Awari earns chair spins from Kelly and Nick. Ultimately, he picks Team Nick.

Keegan Ferrell Sings Maroon 5’s ‘She Will Be Loved’

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This 21-year-old performer from Fort Wayne, Indiana, is also a talented pianist (he lamented that his mother used to make him take lessons even when he didn’t want to!). Adopted from China into a family of six, Keegan has found his place in the world with music. His rendition of the Maroon 5 tune leads to a spot on Team Blake after he and Kelly spin their chairs.

Ainae Chooses Daniel Caesar’s ‘Best Part’

Hailing from Washington, D.C., this 21-year-old Howard University student is currently following in her mother’s footsteps as she pursues music marketing. But Ainae has hopes of making it as a musician, with the support of her equally musical family. Her unique sound lands her the final spot on Team Kelly, which sets her up for the Battles.

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC