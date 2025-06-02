Designer Michel Smith Boyd made history last week when he became the first person to win HGTV’s Rock the Block twice, although fans are wondering if there is tension with his teammate, Alison Victoria.

Boyd, who won Season 4 with teammate Anthony Elle in 2023, returned for the sixth season, this time competing alongside Windy City Rehab host Victoria. The pair beat out three other teams — Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama, and Chelsea and Cole DeBoer — to walk away Rock the Block champions. However, fans noticed there were no clips of Boyd and Victoria celebrating their win together.

The Luxe For Less host took to Instagram on Friday (May 30) to address his victory but didn’t mention Victoria in his post. “Monday night marked a milestone in HGTV history!” he wrote. “Competing on #RocktheBlock is an incredible honor—one that demands full commitment from every designer. The invitation means you’re already among the best, but make no mistake, it will test you. True champions welcome the pressure because they see challenges as a path to growth.”

He continued, “Becoming a two-time champion requires more than talent—it takes self-mastery, emotional control, and a clear sense of purpose. I’m still learning and evolving, always mindful that I represent something greater than myself. Thank you for tuning in, cheering us on, and celebrating the journey. Most of all, I hope you had as much fun watching as we did creating. We did it!”

While Boyd didn’t reference Victoria directly, he included several photos and clips from the show in his post, some of which featured his fellow HGTV star.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their thoughts on the potential drama, with one user writing, “You are so incredibly talented kind and brilliant! I was happy to watch you again! I just wish you and Allison got along. It’s evident she sidelined you and I’m sorry to see that.”

Boyd responded to the fan’s comment with a prayer hands emoji (a gesture he used in reply to several comments).

Another commenter added, “It looked like Alison & Michel weren’t too friendly with each other the last half of the season – they didn’t even look at each other when they won.”

Again, Boyd responded, this time repeating, “when they won.”

“Congratulations Michel, you’re a class act! WTH with Alison, she showed no emotions with you. Hated that!!” said another.

Others were hoping Boyd’s Rock the Block win would convince HGTV to bring back his show, Luxe For Less, which hasn’t aired since 2023.

“Okay 2 time champ🔥🔥🔥🔥HGTV needs to recognize and give you your own show!!!! Congratulations! #representationmatters🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote one user.

“Give this king his show back! #LuxeforLess @hgtv,” said another.

Another added, ““CONGRATULATIONS! Now @hgtv bring back Luxe for Less, please.”

As for Victoria, she hasn’t commented on any potential beef with Boyd, though she did tell HGTV.com, “This [season of Rock the Block] was a tough one. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through in my life as a designer on television.”