‘American Ninja Warrior’: Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbajabiamila Address Season 17 Format Changes

The bar was raised pretty high last year on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior after Vance Walker earned his second consecutive win. This story of the 19-year-old with cerebral palsy who overcame all the odds to secure another million dollar prize tugged at the heartstrings. It’s these kinds of moments why the reality competition series has continued to thrive now going into Season 17.

Once again here to call the ninja action are the dynamic duo of Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall. The journey for these athletes from all walks of life start in Las Vegas for the qualifiers and semifinals. It all culminates with the national finals where the fastest ninjas in the country will face a high-stakes course in side-by-side and head-to-head races. Given the changes, Mt. Midoriyama is not back this season to make room for the suspenseful racing action. The finals will also include a new bracket style tournament. In the end, there can be only one ultimate champion who will walk away with the grand prize and title of American Ninja Warrior and $250,000.

We caught up with Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila to break down what stands out this season.

With Vance winning twice in a row, what kind of impact would you say this has on the competition?

Matt Iseman: The dominance is impressive, but I also think it also makes it feel very close to see someone win it back-to-back and show that it can be done. As good as Vance is, a lot of these ninjas have beaten him before. They know he is incredible, but many know they can hang with him. I think coming into Season 17, particularly with these ninjas knowing they will be going head-to-head and being tested. I think a lot of them are coming in more excited and feeling they are closer to winning than ever before. We were so excited to see how this season unfolds, and it exceeded our wildest dreams.

Akbar Gbajabiamila: I think it put a lot of the other ninjas on notice to bring their A-game. They’ve always done this, but there is something about competition when you know somebody is a back-to-back champ. They have a target on their back, but it also gives you the extra motivation. Like how did this guy go back-to-back. What we’ve seen this season is do things we’ve always known they could do, but actually see it in reality and unfold in front of everyone. It was quite spectacular, which is why we are really excited about what will unfold this season.

What can you say about this year’s obstacle slate?

Matt: The ninjas had to know, “I’m not sure I can do this, but I have to take these chances because I know the athletes I’m competing against are so good.” The Falling Shelves, what a brutal obstacle that is under the best of conditions.

Akbar: This did a different type of pressure on these athletes. It showed them what they were capable of. This year the side-by-side continues to add to the drama. I think what also adds to this beauty of competition is this year for the first time all of the competition, semi-finals, qualifying, finals, it all happens in one city. It’s not you’re flying off to this place and that place. We have it all happening all at once. That’s another element of pressure because you’re used to the same cadence. This year we threw off the cadence. So, the cadence is different, that means the competition looks different. We have a lot of side-by-side racing. It’s really fun this year. I think this is something the fans will have a massive response to.

Any new additions?

Akbar: We actually brought back a lot of the old ones, which is really cool. We have some throwbacks because we wanted to pay homage to some of the throwback ninjas. We think back to Ryan Stratis, who started in Season 1. What was interesting is what we call throwback and paying homage to the past. Also, some of the ninjas weren’t even born when Ryan was first competing in his very first season. They had a chance to see “new obstacles” to them because these were things they had only seen on TV, but they had never competed on. So, that was fun to watch as well.

Matt: We brought back Cannonball Alley. That was the one Kevin Bull made famous in Vegas. It was 15 ninjas who had gone 15 and failed. Then Kevin Bull goes invented and locks his legs and throws a flip off it. This was one of those moments that were like, “What did we just see?” We’ve never seen that type of innovation before solving an obstacle. It was so great. Then to have that obstacle back was really cool. We knew ninjas were entering this new phase, so let’s pay respects to ninja’s past as we celebrate the future.

These ninjas always have such captivating stories. What one stands out to you right now this season?

Akbar: Gary Weiland to me was the story. He is going to be in our premiere episode, so you get a chance to know this story up close. For those who didn’t catch his story beforehand, he had a surgery that kind of went wrong and had some complications that led to him becoming an amputee. He had some struggles in previous years, but it had gotten better throughout the years. He had his struggles, but came out this year where he absolutely refuses to quit. His intestinal fortitude and everything he has gone through in his personal life.

For him, to come out as an amputee and not really identify as an amputee. He identifies as an athlete. Here’s a guy who was a fire marshal and 44 years old. He comes out there and competes hard. His story is something you fall in love with. Matt says this all the time. You look at certain athletes and some of the certain circumstances they’ve gone through. It makes you think, “So, what’s your excuse?” You have no excuse when a guy like Gary competes at a high level with the format changing, he came out to race and compete. When you see him in the very first episode, you’ll fall in love with his story.

Matt: Amen. For me, what was great seeing in Season 17 the story of families expanding. Without spoiling too much, you see the next steps of the Bergstrom Bunch and the Beckstrand, Behrends out of Iowa. You see them grow and expand the influence they’ve had on ninja. It’s really fun to see as we’ve spent so much time getting to know these families. The other thing that was cool was having the Ninja Kidz on, who are one of the biggest YouTube sensations around. They do stunts, karate, all this stuff. They put their kids on the show and put their names on the line to compete. It was awesome to see how that turned out. So, if you’re a fan of the Ninja Kidz, you’re definitely going to love seeing them on Ninja Warrior.

Akbar: Not only the Ninja Kidz, but Matt and I have had private conversations in the booth where we talk how we can’t wait for the other Ninja kids to compete because you have the relationships with the families that have grown through the years. We’ve had ninjas dating ninjas. Ninjas marrying ninjas. Then once they start having kids and what that is going to look like. You don’t see many sports like that where two athletes in the same kind of sport have these families. Matt and I can’t wait to call the runs 15 years down where we’re saying, “We remember your mama and daddy ran this course.”

Matt: Who is going to be our Ken Griffey Jr.?

As you’re talking about the family, I’m surprised we haven’t seen an American Ninja Warrior reality show following a few of these families.

Matt: Scott, my April Fools’ joke was we were going to do American Ninja Lovers. I put it out because, and this is true, we’ve had more successful romances than any of the reality dating shows. So, I said we’re going to do American Ninja Lovers. Honestly, the response was, “This is awesome and going to be a great show. Maybe Ryan Stratis will find a girl.” I think you’re onto something I think we need to do the Ninja Dating World: Obstacles of the Heart.

You already have the name and tagline!

Akbar: Matt, you got me too.

Matt: Akbar was like, “Hey, why wasn’t I contacted about this show?”

Akbar: I was like what? This is happening. I sent this out, then I noticed it was April Fools. It was a great idea.

Matt: You know what, that’s payback for my birthday prank, buddy!

You two have clearly formed quite the bond over the years. That shows on TV as much as it does in these conversations.

Akbar: I will say this, Matt is a true friend. We don’t have to spend every waking time together. I think there is a lot, not only commonality, but our friendship goes beyond work. Sometimes you can feel a little betrayed because you could get sucked into the idea you have a relationship at work and that will follow you in your personal life when most times really it’s a transactional relationship. Whereas I don’t believe Matt and I’s relationship is transactional. We’ve grown together, experienced things together. Whether it’s on the show or off camera as well. I hold that relationship very dear because I know that those relationships can be hard to come by when you’re talking about work relationships. Most people it’s like, “Once you’re done you’re done. I’m out. I don’t have any more time for you.” That’s not the case for us.

Matt: There is a tremendous amount of respect. I got married in September just before we filmed Season 17. One of the highlights was Akbar was there. He literally, as soon as we said I do, had to go to the airport because he had to do football the next morning. He wanted to be there and wasn’t going to miss it. It’s one of those things where I love working with Akbar, but I respect him so much more as a human being. It has really been a blessing to have met this guy and to get to the show with him. At the end of the day, we both share the feeling that we are grateful to be part of this show. While my athletic endeavors didn’t end up at the high level, we both feel like athletes with a heart. I think we both respect someone who does something in a performance that’s really exceptional. We have a front row seat for people having moments in their lives they didn’t know they were even capable of. Akbar and I are there losing our minds because we feel it. We see it in their faces. It’s so fun for us to be a part of that.

What stands out about this season?

Matt: I just think once you see the racing and see the drama. Without giving spoilers, there are situations where you think, “Oh my God. It’s over. A career is over.” Then, all of a sudden, the impossible miracle happens and that person is resurrected. It’s filled with dramatic moments, these incredible races. The respect among the athletes. I think it’s a new type of ninja.

Akbar: There is a lot of drama for your mamas too. Mamas are going to love it. Everyone will love it. You’re getting to see when we are setting up the stories of what we’ve traditionally seen and getting invested in the athletes. Then we get into the racing portion, come on! It’s over. You’re never going to un-see Ninja when you see it like this. When you see Ninja in this format, this is a format that ushers it into the new age of television and competition. I think we know this to be true that when you look at the landscape of entertainment and Hollywood, the one thing that has really stayed up is live sports. When you look at the live sport element of this because we are shooting this live and seeing the competition, this ushers in this new era of competition for American Ninja Warrior.. This ain’t your granddaddy’s Ninja Warrior. This is new. This is the drama for your mama Ninja.

American Ninja Warrior Season 17 premiere, June 2, 8/7c, NBC