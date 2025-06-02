The finale of Paramount+’s gritty new drama MobLand arrived on Sunday (June 1) and brought to a close the bitter crime family feud between the Harrigans and the Stevensons.

The episode, titled “The Beast in Me,” saw the Harrigans win out over Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell) after Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) convinced the family’s duplicitous lawyer O’Hara (Lisa Dwan) to double cross Richie, leading to the deaths of all of Richie’s remaining foot soldiers and, well, himself.

This put to an end the battle that had been waged all season long, following Eddie’s (Anson Boon) murder of Richie’s son Tommy (Felix Edwards), at the urging of family matriarch Maeve (Helen Mirren). The clash cost many, many lives — on both sides — and left the door open for much more conflict ahead with others.

So is the show returning for Season 2 to pick up where the story left off? Here’s what we know so far.

Is MobLand renewed for Season 2?

Not yet. But there’s a very strong chance it will be. The Guy Ritchie-produced series was a strong ratings performer for Paramount+. Of the top TV shows of the 2024-2025 broadcast season in terms of total 35-day ratings, MobLand was the third-biggest for the streamer with 11 million average views — coming in behind Landman (15.8 million) and 1923 (11.9 million) and before the already-renewed Tulsa King (8.4 million) and Lioness (7.8 million).

Who will star in MobLand Season 2?

The surviving members of the main cast for MobLand‘s first season included Tom Hardy as Harrigan family fixer Harry Da Souza, Pierce Brosnan as family patriarch Conrad Harrigan, Helen Mirren as matriarch Maeve, Paddy Considine as eldest son Kevin Harrigan, Anson Boon as Eddie, Mandeep Dhillon as Conrad’s daughter Seraphina, Joanne Froggatt as Harry’s wife Jan, Jasmine Jobson as Harry’s right hand Zosia, Lara Pulver as Kevin’s wife Bella, Janet McTeer as Kat Mc Allister, Jordi Mollà as cartel member Jaime Lopez, and Toby Jones as Colin Tattersall. Members of the supporting cast who also made it through the events of Season 1 include Emmett J. Scanlan‘s Harrigan enforcer Paul and Teddie Allen as Harry’s daughter Gina.

Where did MobLand Season 1 leave off?

The finale for MobLand‘s first season saw the Harrigans’ scheme to kill off Richie Stevenson succeed. Also, although both Conrad and Maeve were left imprisoned as a result of Alice (Emily Barber) and Colin’s scheme to frame them, Kevin and Harry had enough evidence to get them out — although Kevin wanted them to stay put for a week out of spite. Kevin revealed his ambitions to take over the family business in a contentious meeting with his father, and Eddie discovered from Maeve that he was the son of Conrad instead of Kevin, leading him to attack his mother Bella. Harry also found himself in a bit of a jam after refusing Kat’s demand that he leave the Harrigans’ employ and work for her and being quietly threatened as a new enemy of hers, and Harry’s wife, Jan was so angry at him about all of the danger they’d been put into that she threatened to end their relationship and accidentally stabbed him in the torso. Harry will likely survive the knife injury, but what will Kat do to him now?

