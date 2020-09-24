'The Boys' Spinoff Set at a College for Supes in the Works at Amazon

The world of The Boys could be expanding.

The development of a spinoff for the Amazon Prime Video hit is being fast-tracked at Amazon, Variety reports. Set in the same world as the edgy comic series, where superheroes ("supes") are seen as celebrities and work for Vought International, this new series is set to take place at that conglomerate's college for young adult supes.

It is "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities," the description teases. "Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys."

Craig Rosenberg, an executive producer and writer on the original series, will be showrunner and write the pilot. Joining him as executive producers are The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, The Boys EP Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures. Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty will also continue to executive produce. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television will produce the spinoff.

The Boys, which is currently airing its second season, has already been renewed for a third. And we already know that Supernatural's Jensen Ackles is reuniting with the Kripke — creator of both shows — in Season 3 when he joins the cast as Soldier Boy, the original Superhero.

Stay tuned for more on this spinoff series!

