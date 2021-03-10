‘Masked Singer’ Premiere Sneak Peek: Russian Doll Is Russian Dolls, Which Sets Off the Panelists (VIDEO)

The Masked Singer has already revealed a surprise about one of its contestants before Season 5 begins: Russian Doll is actually Russian Dolls, as seen in a clip of them performing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the March 10 premiere, the panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — ponder the dolls’ identities and how many people are actually on the stage in those costumes.

“This could be a Philly group, like a Boyz II Men,” McCarthy suggests.

“Boyz II Dolls,” Thicke quips. But he agrees, adding, “If you look at the size and structure of the large doll, there could be multiple people in there.”

That leads to quite the visual, thanks to Thicke and Jeong. Watch the clip above to see.

In the Season 5 premiere, Group A — Seashell, Raccoon, Porcupine, Snail, and Russian Dolls — performs, Niecy Nash guest hosts (Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19), and one is unmasked.

This season’s contestants, which also include Piglet, Black Swan, Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, and Chameleon, have, between them, 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, and two world records.

There are also a couple additions for what Fox is calling a “game-changing” season: New masked celebrities will perform during Wildcard rounds and can replace one of the contestants, plus, Cluedle-Doo, a secret celebrity guest, has all-new clues about the contestants’ identities.

The Masked Singer, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, March 10, 8/7c, Fox