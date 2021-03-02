‘The Masked Singer’ Introduces Cluedle-Doo for Season 5, Plus Watch Russian Doll Perform (VIDEO)

The twists just keep coming for The Masked Singer Season 5.

In a first look released from the new season, premiering on March 10, Russian Doll performs “Shallow” from A Star Is Born — and surprise: the mouth on the costume moves! (There are also two of them, but is the second only there for this performance?) From the beginning, panelist Nicole Scherzinger is amazed.

Fox has also announced the show’s first-ever “clue-meister,” Cluedle-Doo (see it in full at the bottom). This secret celebrity guest will share all-new clues about the contestants’ identities.

That’s just the latest addition to Season 5. Previously, the network revealed there will be Wildcard rounds. Wildcards will take the stage at the end of the show for the chance to unseat one of the contestants in the two groups to compete for the Golden Mask Trophy. (Their costumes haven’t been unveiled yet.)

The contestants for Season 5 have a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, and two world records.

The season kicks off with Niecy Nash filling in as guest host (after Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID). The panelists — Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy — are all back.

The Masked Singer, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, March 10, 8/7c, Fox