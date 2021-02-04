Niecy Nash to Fill in as ‘The Masked Singer’ Host in Season 5

The Masked Singer will look a bit different at the beginning of Season 5 in March.

Niecy Nash will be guest hosting for “at least the first few episodes” after Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID and began quarantining, Variety reports. Production on the new season is slated to begin on February 4.

The costumes will, of course, change for the new season, but the panelists — Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke — remain the same. Nash previously joined them at the panelists’ table in Season 4.

A promo for Season 5, featuring clips of past unmaskings, promises “more legends, a bigger spectacle, [and] crazier surprises.” Watch it below.

This isn’t the first time a guest host has been brought in due to the usual one quarantining. Over on The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcherfilled in for Chris Harrison in Season 16.

Nash’s recent TV credits include Reno 911!, Mrs. America, Never Have I Ever, and Claws.

LeAnn Rimes, as the Sun, emerged the winner of The Masked Singer Season 4 when the finale aired in December 2020. Previous winners include T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), and Kandi Burruss (Night Angel). Who will join them in Season 5?

The Masked Singer, Season 5 Premiere, March, Fox