Jonathan Groff, Gina Rodriguez, Mary J. Blige and More to Star in Netflix Family Series ‘Lost Ollie’

Some very familiar faces have joined the cast of Netflix’s new family limited series, Lost Ollie, which is a live-action/animation hybrid.

The streaming service announced March 9 that Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), Mary J. Blige(Power Book II: Ghost), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Gina Rodriguez(Jane the Virgin), Jake Johnson(New Girl), and Kesler Talbot (When Calls the Heart) will star in the series about a lost toy searching for the boy who lost him, and the boy who lost more than a best friend, inspired by William Joyce’s book Ollie’s Odyssey.

Groff voices Ollie (image below), the handmade toy rabbit who has “a pure spirit with a heart of gold,” according to the announcement. He and his best friend Billy (played by Talbot) — “a young boy with a mind bursting with creativity” — are separated when the toy ends up in a resale shop.

On his way journey back home, Ollie gets help from other toys, including a raggedy teddy bear, Rosy (voiced by Blige), described as “a fearless warrior who is deeply passionate with inspiring confidence,” and clown doll Zozo (voiced by Nelson), who is a very old soul and “a true gentleman with a good sense of humor.”

Rodriguez plays Billy’s mother Sharon, who made Ollie and inspires her son’s imagination, while Johnson is his “overworked and stressed” father James, who’s determined to give his family a good life.

Production is currently underway in Vancouver, Canada, on the four 45-minute episodes. Creator and writer Shannon Tindle executive produces with director Peter Ramsey, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Brandon Oldenburg, and Lampton Enochs. Emily Morris is co-executive producer. Industrial Light & Magic is creating the CGI characters for the series.

Lost Ollie, TBA, Netflix