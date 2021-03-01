‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Teaser Takes the Characters From the Comic to the Screen (VIDEO)

The characters and story of Netflix’s upcoming superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy jump off the page in the newest teaser.

The streaming service has unveiled a unique preview of the drama based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The first look shows never-before-seen sketches from Quitely as the comic’s figures come “alive” in video. Fans will also want to keep an eye out for Easter eggs.

In the video below, get a look at the season’s most terrifying villain, Blackstar, as well as the next generation of the world’s greatest supervillains and superheroes, Hutch (Ian Quinlan) and Chloe Sampson (Elena Kampouris), respectively. Plus, check out The Utopian/Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel) in 1929 and his future son, Paragon/Brandon Sampson (Andrew Horton). And the video ends with a look at the first generation of superheroes, Lady Liberty/Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb) and Brainwave/Walter Sampson (Ben Daniels) alongside Sheldon.

“After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy,” Netflix’s description of Jupiter’s Legacy reads. “But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.”

The series also stars Mike Wade (Fitz aka “The Flare”) and Matt Lanter (George aka “Sky Fox”).

Joining Millar and Quitely as executive producers are Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim.

Jupiter’s Legacy, Series Premiere, Friday, May 7, Netflix