HBO Max Leaks ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Early

Some fans really lucked out with a leak on HBO Max on March 8. The Snyder Cut of Justice League— set to be released on Thursday, March 18 — was viewable to those who went to stream the new movie Tom & Jerry for a short period of time.

“Someone’s getting fired,” one subscriber wrote on Twitter. “Tom and Jerry this is not.” The image attached has since been removed after the copyright holder reported it.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,” reads HBO Max’s statement.

Those who were lucky enough to view the (wrong) movie reportedly lost access after the fix was made. The user who first noticed the error shared that he was able to view “the first hour or so.”

The highly-anticipated new version of the 2017 film will reveal what Snyder intended the film to be. In his Justice League, Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching catastrophic threat, in an effort to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) sacrifice wasn’t in vain. That’s easier said than done, since before they can unite as a league of heroes, each must face demons from their own pasts that have held them back.

But will Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) be able to stop Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions?

We’ll have to continue waiting to see the Snyder Cut. But at least its release is almost here!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Premiere, Thursday, March 18, HBO Max