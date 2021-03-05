Watch ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Sneak Peek: Danielle Jbali Breaks Silence on Her Kids’ Dad (VIDEO)

90 Day Fiancé alum Danielle Jbali had one of the most heartbreaking splits in franchise history. After debating whether to seek a divorce or annulment from ex Mohamed, Danielle’s journey to finding love again was rife with catfishes, dating app mishaps, and very few eligible suitors.

Now, on 90 Day: The Single Life, Danielle is back in the spotlight and putting herself first. In an exclusive clip from this week’s episode, Danielle looks back on another past relationship: the two-decade romance with the father of her children.

“Me and the kids’ dad were together 22 years,” Danielle reveals. “We never got married because we figured we were making it this far, why do something and have it break?”

Yet of course nothing lasts forever. After their split, Danielle’s ex-boyfriend began dating her close friend and neighbor. Danielle even used to buy sex toys with this pal — something that her current group of friends joke could be the lingering link between Danielle and her ex.

“I think that is one of the reasons why I have trust issues, because it’s betrayal. It hurts,” Danielle continues. “But I’m willing to give dating another shot, because I have hope that I will find someone.”

We can only hope she does too!

90 Day: The Single Life, Sundays, Discovery+