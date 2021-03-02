2021 Emmys Date Set, Will Air on CBS & Stream on Paramount+

Meredith Jacobs
Emmys 2020 Virtual Ceremony Hopes
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Get ready to celebrate television in September.

CBS and the Television Academy have set the 73rd Emmy Awards for Sunday, September 19. They will air live, starting at 8/7c, on CBS, as well as stream live and be available on demand on the streaming service Paramount+ (CBS All Access rebrands on March 4).

Details, including host(s), producers, and venue, will be announced at a later date. We’ll also have to wait to find out what to expect from the ceremony itself. Will it be mostly virtual, a combination of in-person and virtual, or all in-person? (This will, of course, depend on the pandemic.) The 2020 event was a mix, with some appearing at the venue with host Jimmy Kimmel. It also hit an all-time low in ratings, with 6.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards, which aired on February 28, was also a combination of in-person — on both coasts, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in New York and Los Angeles, respectively — and Zoom.

