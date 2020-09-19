Emmys 2020: A Dumpster Fire, 'Friends' Reunion & More Highs and Lows

The 2020 Emmys delivered some very interesting moments during its unorthodox broadcast as nominees videoed in from various locations remotely.

From awkward onstage moments to thrilling wins for beloved shows, this year's show had plenty of memorable moments — both highs and lows. Starting with the show's opening moments with host Jimmy Kimmel and continuing throughout the evening, the ceremony was chock full of jaw-dropping thrills and seriously silly antics.

Below, we're breaking down a few of those standout best and worst moments, including Jennifer Aniston's fiery appearance and Schitt's Creek's comedy domination.

Jennifer Aniston's Presentation Goes Up in Flames

Jennifer Aniston putting out a fire that won't knock down on live TV is the best thing I've seen this year. #Emmys

Jennifer Aniston stopped by to help Jimmy Kimmel present the first award of the evening for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. But before announcing the winner, the envelope was doused in disinfectant and set on fire. Unfortunately, the bit got a little scary as the flames didn't die down with the initial extinguishing spray. Eventually Aniston and Kimmel got things under control, but it looked very touch and go for a second from the audience's perspective.

Schitt's Creek Dominates

Schitt's Creek swept the comedy category and the joyful cast's celebratory acceptance speeches were just as thrilling to watch as the wins certainly were for them. Along with winning for Outstanding Comedy, the show's stars Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy all won individual awards, making Emmy history.

Barry's Anthony Carrigan Delivers the Mail

"you are many welcome" i miss noho hank

Barry's Anthony Carrigan, who plays Chechan mobster NoHo Hank on the HBO comedy, made an appearance in character as a mailman with a suspicious Russian accent for a bit about mail tampering in the election. Needless to say, hilarity ensued.

Jason Sudeikis Gets a COVID-19 Test

Kansas City's own Jason Sudeikis gets a COVID-19 test right in the middle of presenting the #Emmy for best comedy series. Of course, #SchittsCreek wins.

Jason Sudeikis took health and safety protocols to new heights by getting an onscreen COVID-19 test while presenting Outstanding Comedy Series.

Regina King & Mark Ruffalo Encourage Viewers to Vote

Stars often use their acceptance speeches to promote social issues, and this year was no different. Both Regina King and Mark Ruffalo, who won for Watchmen and I Know This Much Is True respectively, encouraged viewers to vote in the upcoming presidential election before conceding their time.

Spotlight on Essential Workers

I absolutely love essential workers announcing #Emmy winners!!

Along with featuring some of the evening's nominees as presenters, the ceremony also put essential workers in the spotlight as they presented some of the night's categories. Ranging from a teachers and UPS workers to nurses and those working in agriculture, these everyday heroes got their due in these special, heartfelt moments.

Yahya's Suprise

One big surprise of the night was Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Watchmen win, and although well-deserved, it was just as shocking for the actor to learn about his Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. His reaction was pretty priceless.

Tracy Morgan Fills In

When it came time to honor the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category, nominees Tracey Ullman was nowhere to be found, but Tracy Morgan was there to fill in as he used a mask of the starlet's face. His comical exchange with Kimmel made the moment even funnier.

Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon's New Year's Eve Party

Despite not being able to sit in the audience at this year's ceremony, Little Fires Everywhere costars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon celebrated in their own special way by throwing a New Year's party early, ringing in 2021.

H.E.R. Honor's Fallen Stars

Honoring the late greats of the past year, H.E.R. sang as Regis Philbin, Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman and more were memorialized in a montage on the screen behind her.

Friends Reunion at Jennifer Aniston's House

Once she returned home, Jennifer Aniston was joined by her Friends costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on her video call. The party was then crashed by fellow Emmy nominee Jason Bateman who helped Jimmy Kimmel open the show with a monologue cameo.

Tyler Perry Accepts the Governors Award

Tyler Perry delivered a moving speech as he accepted the Governors Award presented to him by friend and fellow TV titan Oprah Winfrey.

Jeremy Strong's Tech Issues

Jeremy Strong won his first Emmy for playing Kendall Roy and his shocked reaction was both sweet and exciting, but some technical challenges towards the end of his speech left viewers confused. The actor was so surprised that he almost let some colorful words slip on the network TV broadcast, but he was quickly cut off before any blunders were made.

Zendaya Celebrates Her Win

Zendaya's rowdy reaction to her win was utterly euphoric, with her family sat by her side. The actress, who made quite an impression with her performance as Rue in HBO's Euphoria, set a record as the youngest Lead Drama Actress winner.

Succession Creator Jesse Armstrong's 'Unthankful' Speech

During his acceptance speech for Outstanding Drama Series, creator Jesse Armstrong gave out some thank yous as well as a few "unthank yous" to COVID-19, Donald Trump, and more subjects on his bad list.