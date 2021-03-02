Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn’s ‘Making the Cut’ Is Returning for Season 2

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back for more of Amazon’s design competition series.

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of Making the Cut, hosted and executive produced by Klum and Gunn, for summer 2021. Joining them this season as judges are supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott, with others appearing throughout.

Making the Cut follows contestants as they’re tested in both design and business skills with a series of challenges. While the first season took them to New York, Paris, and Tokyo, this time, the group of 10 is in Los Angeles, with its star-studded red carpets and cutting-edge street style. The winning looks from each episodes will again be available to purchase in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store. The winner of the season will receive $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to create an exclusive line available in Amazon Fashion’s store, and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

“I am so excited to be in my hometown of Los Angeles with such a talented group of designers and judges for season two,” Klum said in a statement. “This last year brought so many unforeseen challenges across the globe, so I feel grateful that we were able to safely film as Tim and I continue our journey to find the next great global fashion brand.”

“I am delighted to be reunited with Heidi for season two of Making the Cut and for Winnie and Jeremy to join as judges,” Gunn added. “They both bring a unique voice and perspective to help us challenge these designers to sharpen their skills and get out of their comfort zones to become the next household names in fashion.”

Joining Klum and Gunn as executive producers are Sara Rea, Page Feldman, and Jennifer Love. Making the Cut is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.

Making the Cut, Season 2, Summer 2021, Amazon Prime Video