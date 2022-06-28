Prime Video’s fashion competition and shoppable series Making the Cut is returning this summer.

The streaming service has announced that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s series will premiere its third season on Friday, August 19. Two episodes will drop each week, with the finale set for September 9.

Klum and Gunn host and executive produce, and they and judges Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott will be joined throughout Season 3 by guest judges pop superstars Chloe x Halle, A-List stylist Jason Bolden, and fashion TikToker and model Wisdom Kaye.

Season 3 brings together a talented group of 10 designers from around the world to compete for $1 million, a mentorship with Amazon Fashion, and the opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store. Limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store. The collections from the Season 2 finalists — winner Andrea Pitter (Pantora) and runners-up Gary Graham (GaryGraham422) and Andrea Salazar (SETA) — are currently available to purchase.

Prime Video has also detailed the 10 designers competing in Season 3. Ciara Chyanne Morgan’s brand focuses on contemporary, elevated ready-to-wear. Curtis Cassell’s love for architecture and old movies inspires his silhouettes, telling a story with each piece, and his goal is to expand from formal wear to everyday wear. Emily Bargeron features colorful collections and “fest-dressed” designs to make people feel good and her signature style is East-Coast-cool clothes with soul. Gabriella Meyer creates readymade and custom streetwear with a rarefied style through her brand with a commitment to recycled materials and novel denim techniques. Georgia Hardinge has been building her identity as a sculptural designer.

Jeanette Limas studied patternmaking and drapery, to develop her already commanding technique. Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert has a conceptual skatewear brand and tells a story you can wear through historical techniques, disparate cinematic references, and his distinctive youthful energy. Rafael Chaouiche’s brand is inspired by strong women, and he uses decidedly bold designs and mix of colors, fabrics, and sculptural cuts. Sienna Li has a high-end women’s wear brand and hopes to create a sister brand that is more affordable and accessible. Yannik Zamboni’s brand pushes the conversation of various sociopolitical issues and addresses taboo topics by means of conceptual fashion, reflected in deconstructed designs and with the aim to expand the rules of conduct.

Making the Cut is executive produced by Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Klum, Gunn, and Jennifer Love, and is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.

Making the Cut, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, August 19, Prime Video