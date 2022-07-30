What’s Coming to Prime Video in August 2022

A League of Their Own

As most of America swelters in the summer heat, Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are keeping things cool with some fresh new titles and returning favorites.

Don’t miss the debut of Prime Video’s newest original series, A League of Their Own, when it bats off this August. Plus, if you enjoyed Season 1 of Elgin James and Stephen Merchant‘s The Outlaws, Season 2 is kicking off this month. Other must-see titles include Making the Cut Season 3, Cosmic Love, and much more.

See the full roundup of what’s coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

August 1

*Game of Spy (Prime Video Original)

Go, Diego Go!

Cartel Crew

Lopez

(500) Days of Summer

1 Buck

16 to Life

3000 Miles to Graceland

5 Star Day

59 Seconds

A Dark Place

A Fish Called Wanda

A Night at the Roxbury

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron’s Blood

Absolution

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Annapolis

Any Day

Assimilate

Baby Boom

Backstage

Backwoods

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Before Midnight

Big Brother Volcano

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Clockstoppers

Courage Under Fire

Crossed the Line

Dating My Mother

Derek’s Dead

Disappearance

Don’t Click

Downhill Racer

Drive Me Crazy

Eadweard

Escape From Alcatraz

Everybody Loves Somebody

Evil Dead

Face/Off

Filth

Firewalker

Follow the Prophet

Fright Night

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

Getting to Know You

Gonzo

Goodbye Butterfly

Grand Cru

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

Here on Out

He’s Way More Famous Than You

I Am a Ghost

I Like Me

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Iceland Is Best

I’m Still Here

Impossible Monsters

International Falls

I’ve Got Issues

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

King Arthur

King Kong

King of Knives

Kingpin

Leaving Las Vegas

Letter from Masanjia

Line of Descent

Lost Bayou

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Man From Reno

McLintock

Mermaids

Misma Luna (Under the Same Moon)

Mr. 3000

Neil Young Heart of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

Obey

Once

Once Upon a Time in the West

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Pet Sematary

Prophecy

River’s Edge

Rockaway

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Ronin

Safe Inside

Scary Movie 5

Serpico

Single White Female

Soldiers of Fortune

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Step Up Revolution

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

The Atoning

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Devil Wears Prada

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Feels

The Haunting

The Hornet’s Nest

The Killer Elite

The Machinist

The Middle of X

The Missouri Breaks

The Saint

The Shootist

The Wrong Todd

The Yards

Thief

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

Under the Tuscan Sun

Undertow

Vampires Suck

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Wayne’s World II

We Were Soldiers

Weepah Way for Now

White on Rice

Wild Honey Pie!

Writer’s Block

Wuthering Heights

Yinz

Yours, Mine & Ours

August 4

*All or Nothing: Arsenal (Prime Video Original)

August 5

*The Outlaws Season 2 (Prime Video Original)

*Thirteen Lives (Prime Video Original)

August 10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Lost City

August 12

*A League of Their Own (Prime Video Original)

*Cosmic Love (Prime Video Original)

August 19

*Making the Cut Season 3 (Prime Video Original)

Todo Por Lucy Season 2

August 20

Robocop

August 26

*Samaritan (Prime Video Original)

*Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (Prime Video Original)

August 31

1900

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

August 1

Fearless

Models of the Runway Seasons 1-2

Project Runway Junior

21 Jump Street

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink

Charlotte’s Web

Cop Car

Easy A

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Kindergarten Cop

Life

Mamma Mia!

Office Space

Ozzy

Pitch Black

She’s Out of My League

Source Code

Spy

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Gambler

The Hitchhiker’s Gude to the Galaxy

The Jackal

Tombstone

Van Helsing

Wanderlust

August 3

Jexi

August 12

*Post Malone: Runaway (Freevee Original)

August 19

*Sprung (Freevee Original)

August 21

Young Rock Season 2

August 23

Sausage Party