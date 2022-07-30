What’s Coming to Prime Video in August 2022
As most of America swelters in the summer heat, Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are keeping things cool with some fresh new titles and returning favorites.
Don’t miss the debut of Prime Video’s newest original series, A League of Their Own, when it bats off this August. Plus, if you enjoyed Season 1 of Elgin James and Stephen Merchant‘s The Outlaws, Season 2 is kicking off this month. Other must-see titles include Making the Cut Season 3, Cosmic Love, and much more.
See the full roundup of what’s coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, below.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
August 1
*Game of Spy (Prime Video Original)
Go, Diego Go!
Cartel Crew
Lopez
(500) Days of Summer
1 Buck
16 to Life
3000 Miles to Graceland
5 Star Day
59 Seconds
A Dark Place
A Fish Called Wanda
A Night at the Roxbury
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aaron’s Blood
Absolution
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish
Annapolis
Any Day
Assimilate
Baby Boom
Backstage
Backwoods
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
Before Midnight
Big Brother Volcano
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Clockstoppers
Courage Under Fire
Crossed the Line
Dating My Mother
Derek’s Dead
Disappearance
Don’t Click
Downhill Racer
Drive Me Crazy
Eadweard
Escape From Alcatraz
Everybody Loves Somebody
Evil Dead
Face/Off
Filth
Firewalker
Follow the Prophet
Fright Night
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Getting to Know You
Gonzo
Goodbye Butterfly
Grand Cru
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
Here on Out
He’s Way More Famous Than You
I Am a Ghost
I Like Me
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Iceland Is Best
I’m Still Here
Impossible Monsters
International Falls
I’ve Got Issues
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
King Arthur
King Kong
King of Knives
Kingpin
Leaving Las Vegas
Letter from Masanjia
Line of Descent
Lost Bayou
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Man From Reno
McLintock
Mermaids
Misma Luna (Under the Same Moon)
Mr. 3000
Neil Young Heart of Gold
Never Heard
New Money
Obey
Once
Once Upon a Time in the West
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Pet Sematary
Prophecy
River’s Edge
Rockaway
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Ronin
Safe Inside
Scary Movie 5
Serpico
Single White Female
Soldiers of Fortune
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Step Up Revolution
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
The Atoning
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Devil Wears Prada
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Feels
The Haunting
The Hornet’s Nest
The Killer Elite
The Machinist
The Middle of X
The Missouri Breaks
The Saint
The Shootist
The Wrong Todd
The Yards
Thief
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
Under the Tuscan Sun
Undertow
Vampires Suck
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Wayne’s World II
We Were Soldiers
Weepah Way for Now
White on Rice
Wild Honey Pie!
Writer’s Block
Wuthering Heights
Yinz
Yours, Mine & Ours
August 4
*All or Nothing: Arsenal (Prime Video Original)
August 5
*The Outlaws Season 2 (Prime Video Original)
*Thirteen Lives (Prime Video Original)
August 10
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
The Lost City
August 12
*A League of Their Own (Prime Video Original)
*Cosmic Love (Prime Video Original)
August 19
*Making the Cut Season 3 (Prime Video Original)
Todo Por Lucy Season 2
August 20
Robocop
August 26
*Samaritan (Prime Video Original)
*Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (Prime Video Original)
August 31
1900
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
August 1
Fearless
Models of the Runway Seasons 1-2
Project Runway Junior
21 Jump Street
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
Charlotte’s Web
Cop Car
Easy A
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Kindergarten Cop
Life
Mamma Mia!
Office Space
Ozzy
Pitch Black
She’s Out of My League
Source Code
Spy
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Gambler
The Hitchhiker’s Gude to the Galaxy
The Jackal
Tombstone
Van Helsing
Wanderlust
August 3
Jexi
August 12
*Post Malone: Runaway (Freevee Original)
August 19
*Sprung (Freevee Original)
August 21
Young Rock Season 2
August 23
Sausage Party