What’s Coming to Netflix This March, From Amy Poehler in ‘Moxie’ to Michelle Obama’s ‘Waffles + Mochi’

Netflix is packing its library with plenty of intriguing titles in March, ranging from scripted dramas to returning reality favorites.

Among the highlights are: a special season of Nailed It!, being billed as Nailed It: Double Trouble, which sees three teams of two people each compete for top prizes; Amy Poehler in the film adaptation of the novel Moxie about a shy teen, her rebellious mom, and the teen’s anonymous zine; and The Irregulars, a London-set drama focusing on a group of young investigators as they aid Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes in solving supernatural oddities.

And if you want family-friendly fare, look no further, because Michelle Obama‘s kids program Waffles + Mochi is on the calendar.

Scroll down for the full month’s lineup:

Available This Month on Netflix:

March TBA

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep 24 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Yin Yang Master— NETFLIX FILM

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 3

Moxie— NETFLIX FILM

Murder Among the Mormons— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black— NETFLIX ANIME

March 5

City of Ghosts— NETFLIX FAMILY

Dogwashers— NETFLIX FILM

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pokemon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sentinelle— NETFLIX FILM

March 8

Bombay Begums— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM

March 9

The Houseboat— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 10

Dealer— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Basketball— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Marriage or Mortgage— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 11

Coven of Sisters— NETFLIX FILM

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The One— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paper Lives— NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yes Day— NETFLIX FILM

March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zero Chill— NETFLIX FAMILY

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo— NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi— NETFLIX FAMILY

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession— NETFLIX ANIME

Cabras da Peste— NETFLIX FILM

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American— NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Skylines (2020)

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Country Comfort— NETFLIX FAMILY

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sky Rojo— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Philomena (2013)

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning— NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

March 24

Seaspiracy— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who Killed Sara?— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 25

Caught by a Wave— NETFLIX FILM

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency— NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26

A Week Away— NETFLIX FILM

Bad Trip— NETFLIX FILM

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It!: Double Trouble— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving This Month:

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Chicken Little (2005)

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Domino (2019)

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7