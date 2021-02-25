What’s Coming to Netflix This March, From Amy Poehler in ‘Moxie’ to Michelle Obama’s ‘Waffles + Mochi’
Netflix is packing its library with plenty of intriguing titles in March, ranging from scripted dramas to returning reality favorites.
Among the highlights are: a special season of Nailed It!, being billed as Nailed It: Double Trouble, which sees three teams of two people each compete for top prizes; Amy Poehler in the film adaptation of the novel Moxie about a shy teen, her rebellious mom, and the teen’s anonymous zine; and The Irregulars, a London-set drama focusing on a group of young investigators as they aid Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes in solving supernatural oddities.
And if you want family-friendly fare, look no further, because Michelle Obama‘s kids program Waffles + Mochi is on the calendar.
Scroll down for the full month’s lineup:
Available This Month on Netflix:
March TBA
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep 24 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Yin Yang Master— NETFLIX FILM
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances With Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
March 2
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 3
Moxie— NETFLIX FILM
Murder Among the Mormons— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black— NETFLIX ANIME
March 5
City of Ghosts— NETFLIX FAMILY
Dogwashers— NETFLIX FILM
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pokemon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sentinelle— NETFLIX FILM
March 8
Bombay Begums— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM
March 9
The Houseboat— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 10
Dealer— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Basketball— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Marriage or Mortgage— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 11
Coven of Sisters— NETFLIX FILM
March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The One— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paper Lives— NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yes Day— NETFLIX FILM
March 14
Audrey (2020)
March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zero Chill— NETFLIX FAMILY
March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo— NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi— NETFLIX FAMILY
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 18
B: The Beginning Succession— NETFLIX ANIME
Cabras da Peste— NETFLIX FILM
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American— NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Skylines (2020)
March 19
Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Country Comfort— NETFLIX FAMILY
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky Rojo— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 20
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22
Navillera— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Philomena (2013)
March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning— NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
March 24
Seaspiracy— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Who Killed Sara?— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 25
Caught by a Wave— NETFLIX FILM
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency— NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26
A Week Away— NETFLIX FILM
Bad Trip— NETFLIX FILM
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It!: Double Trouble— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 31
At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving This Month:
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss’s Daughter (2015)
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)
Chicken Little (2005)
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)
Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Blood Father (2016)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Domino (2019)
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Arthur (2011)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
God’s Not Dead (2014)
Hedgehogs (2016)
Inception (2010)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Molly’s Game (2017)
Money Talks (1997)
School Daze (1988)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sinister Circle (2017)
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Bye Bye Man (2017)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Weeds: Seasons 1-7