What's Coming & Going From Netflix in February 2021
The holidays are over and Netflix is making way for plenty of fresh titles as subscribers head into February.
From original series to original films, there's something for everyone as the platform welcomes titles such as Firefly Lane starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke; To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which is the final film in the To All the Boys franchise; Kevin James' new comedy The Crew; and so much more.
Below, check out the full February lineup of what's coming and going from Netflix.
Available This Month on Netflix:
February TBA
Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)
Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
February 2
Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES
February 3
All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM
Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 5
Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM
Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM
Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM
Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM
Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM
February 6
The Sinner: Jamie
February 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
February 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM
The World We Make (2019)
February 11
Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM
Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM
February 12
Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
To All the Boys: Always and Forever — NETFLIX FILM
Xico's Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 13
Monsoon (2019)
February 15
The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 16
Animals on the Loose: You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Good Girls: Season 3
February 17
Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME
February 19
I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM
Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 20
Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM
February 21
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
February 23
Brian Regan: On the Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
February 25
Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM
High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME
February 26
Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Leaving This Month:
Erased (2012)
Lila & Eve (2015)
Woody Woodpecker (2017)
Don't Knock Twice (2016)
Swiped (2018)
A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
The Other Guys (2010)
Alone in Berlin (2016)
Hostiles (2017)
Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
A Haunted House (2013)
Trespass Against Us (2016)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
The Frozen Ground (2013)
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Easy A (2010)
The Gift (2015)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gran Torino (2008)
Haywire (2011)
LA 92 (2017)
Little Nicky (2000)
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution (2015)
Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
Sleepover (2004)