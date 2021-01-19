What's Coming & Going From Netflix in February 2021

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

The holidays are over and Netflix is making way for plenty of fresh titles as subscribers head into February.

From original series to original films, there's something for everyone as the platform welcomes titles such as Firefly Lane starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke; To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which is the final film in the To All the Boys franchise; Kevin James' new comedy The Crew; and so much more.

Below, check out the full February lineup of what's coming and going from Netflix.

Available This Month on Netflix:

February TBA

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)

Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

February 2

Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

February 3

All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM

Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 5

Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM

Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM

Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM

Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM

Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM

February 6

The Sinner: Jamie

February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM

The World We Make (2019)

February 11

Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM

February 12

Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

To All the Boys: Always and Forever — NETFLIX FILM

Xico's Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 13

Monsoon (2019)

February 15

The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 16

Animals on the Loose: You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Good Girls: Season 3

February 17

Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME

February 19

I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM

Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

February 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

February 23

Brian Regan: On the Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY



Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME

February 26

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Leaving This Month:

Erased (2012)

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Don't Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

The Other Guys (2010)

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

A Haunted House (2013)

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)