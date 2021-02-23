‘Frogger’ Video Game Jumps Onto Peacock as a Physical Competition Series

If you’ve ever wanted to be inside the iconic video game Frogger, you’re going to love this.

Peacock has ordered 13 hour-long episodes of a physical competition series based on the popular game, which was introduced by Konami in 1981.

Frogger‘s contestants will face 12 obstacle courses (“crossings”) and “dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos.” They’ll have to use skill, strength, strategy, and problem-solving smarts to win the cash prize and become “America’s finest Frogger.”

The video game has been a worldwide phenomenon since it debuted, and its library spans more than 30 titles across various platforms. It was also featured on Seinfeld, in a 1998 episode in which George (Jason Alexander) was determined to remain the high score on the game — even after unplugging it in the pizza parlor. What followed was George playing a real-life game of Frogger to move it across the street … only to fail.

Peacock’s competition series is produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will executive produce for Eureka Productions.

Frogger, TBA, Peacock