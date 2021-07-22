Damon Wayans Jr. to Host Peacock’s ‘Frogger’ Game Show

Gamers get excited! Peacock’s new competition show Frogger, based on the popular 80’s video game of the same name, has found its host in actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr., with Kyle Brandt set to co-host.

The 13 hour-long episode series will bring the classic game to life like never before as contestants compete to become “America’s finest Frogger” and win $100,000.

“A fierce and ridiculously fun competition, Frogger will feature a variety of outrageous obstacle courses or ‘crossings.’ These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course,” reads Peacock’s synopsis.

Wayans is a Critics Choice Television Award and two-time NAACP Image Award-nominee best known for his roles on Happy Endings and New Girl. He recently wrapped the TBS pilot Kill the Orange-Faced Bear and will co-star alongside Gina Rodriguez in the Netflix film Players.

Along with being an actor, media personality, and co-host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Brandt previously worked as executive producer and head writer of The Jim Rome Show radio program before picking up hosting duties in 2011. He eventually got to headline his own television series, The Kyle Brandt Football Experience, which premiered in 2018. His other television credits include The Real World: Chicago and Days of Our Lives, and has hosted several programs on CBS Sports Network.

Created by Konami in 1981, Frogger has become one of the most beloved classic video game franchises, spanning over more than 30 titles across multiple platforms. The series will be produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. and was created by Chris Culvenor and Eureka Productions. Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha, and Fred Birckhead will serve as executive producers.

Frogger, Series Premiere, Coming Soon, Peacock