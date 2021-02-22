‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Sneak Peek: Find Out the Big Surprise in Store for Paul (VIDEO)

The 126 is in for some surprises in the span of less than a minute in the February 22 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

First, there’s the matter of someone thinking that the firehouse is the perfect place to park an RV, and then there’s the identity of the person behind the wheel of that vehicle, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Everyone and Their Brother” reveals.

“You cannot park here,” firefighter Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam) tells the woman, who doesn’t understand why since, “it’s empty, isn’t it?”

That’s when firefighter Paul Strickland (Brian Michael Smith) realizes the driver is his mother.

“We wanted to surprise you,” Cynthia (Cleo King) tells him, and he introduces Marjan and Mateo Chavez (Julian Works) to her and his sister, Naomi (Regina Hoyles). But as happy as his mother is to see Paul, things are tense with his estranged sister, as you can see in the clip above.

Elsewhere in “Everyone and Their Brother,” Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) risk their lives to save two brothers who are trapped in a homemade minefield, dispatcher Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain) answers a 9-1-1 call from a conjoined twin whose brother is dying, and Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) interviews new candidates to fill the team’s open EMT position.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox