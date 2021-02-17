Wednesday Addams Series Directed by Tim Burton Lands at Netflix

The Addams Family are creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky — and beloved by many — which makes the announcement of the series Wednesday all the more exciting.

Netflix and MGM/UA are teaming up for the live-action coming-of-age comedy featuring everyone’s favorite Addams Family daughter, Wednesday. Tim Burton is making his television directorial debut with the series, bringing his unique vision to the well-known character.

Wednesday will follow everyone’s “favorite maiden of the macabre” as she graduates into a leading lady herself. From creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, the eight-episode series infuses mystery and the supernatural with Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Tune in as Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities, thwart a monstrous killing spree terrorizing the local town, and solve a supernatural mystery that involved her parents 25 years before as she navigates her relationships among the Nevermore Academy’s student body.

Other creatives involved with the project include Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, and Gail Berman.

