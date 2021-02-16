‘Bridgerton’ Casts ‘Sex Education’s Simone Ashley as Season 2 Lead

Lady Whistledown has something new to write about: Netflix has announced that actress Simone Ashley has been cast for Season 2 of Bridgerton.

The star, best known for her role as Olivia in Netflix’s other hit series, Sex Education, will portray Kate Sharma, a variation of the character Kate Sheffield from Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series. The streamer announced Ashley’s casting via social media, promising that viewers should “get ready to fall in love” with her.

Quite the juicy bit of gossip, dear readers… This author is certainly looking forward to many a column covering Miss Kate Sharma 🐝 https://t.co/jOxQRcw0Gx — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 15, 2021

“Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included,” Netflix’s tweet teased.”

As fans who have been keeping tabs of Netflix’s biggest series might already know, Season 2 will shift focus from Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) to Daphne’s big bro, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

When the show was renewed for Season 2, Netflix released a letter from Lady Whistledown that teased, “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

So gear up for plenty of Anthony-Kate drama for when Bridgerton returns in Season 2, and stay tuned for additional casting.

