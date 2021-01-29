7 Shows ‘Bridgerton’ Fans Should Check Out on TV & Streamers

Meaghan Darwish
If you’ve been wooed by Bridgerton, you’re far from alone — the Regency-era soapy drama is Netflix’s biggest series ever. And it’s no wonder: Based on Julia Quinn’s books, it lives up to its Shondaland label with copious amounts of scandalous drama, bosom-heaving romance, and no shortage of sex.

If you, like us, went on a binge, then you’re in the market for equally juicy, Bridgerton-like series to feast on. Below, some alternatives you’re sure to love, from the sizzling drama Outlander to the period show with modern flair that is Apple TV+’s Dickinson. Scroll down for the roundup.

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Alena Smith‘s bold (and fictionalized) look at Emily Dickinson’s (Hailee Steinfeld) life utilizes modern music and vernacular while remaining true to history. Along with depicting her steamy romantic connection with Sue (Ella Hunt), Dickinson taps into Emily’s reality and shows viewers just how deeply her world resonates with our own today. The lush sets and costumes equal Bridgerton‘s and Dickinson‘s willingness to push boundaries makes it an engrossing binge.

Sanditon (Amazon Prime Video)

If it’s all about the Regency era for you, Masterpiece’s Sanditon is worth your time. Based on Jane Austen’s final literary work before her death, this series focuses on the relationship between a country girl named Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and the dashing but distant Sidney Parker (Theo James). With plenty of other characters in the mix, there’s more than enough plot to go around, all of it set against the backdrop of the titular resort town that seems to have a lot of lavish balls. (Note* The series is only available for purchase at $13.99 or with Amazon’s PBS Masterpiece add-on)

Outlander (Starz and Netflix)

Bridgerton brought the heat with its relationship between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), but their passion is just a fraction of that between Outlander‘s Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe). At the center of Starz’s successful fantasy drama are the 18th-century Highlander warrior and 20th-century combat nurse, who meet when she’s whisked through space and time at the standing stones of Craigh Na Dun. Spanning decades, their epic tale is chronicled throughout five seasons (Season 6 is currently gearing up for production). (Note*Only Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

Looking for a regal drama? Try Peter Morgan’s dramatization of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign in The Crown. Beginning with her early days as a newbie monarch, the show carries on through the decades as Elizabeth encounters new prime ministers, global issues, and familial challenges. Similar to Bridgerton, there’s a strong emphasis on the importance of duty and honor, and with the Season 4 addition of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) it’s can’t-miss TV.

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Lady Whistledown rules the roost in Bridgerton, but the [Spoiler] reveal that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) was behind the pen name made us love the character all the more. If you love Nicola, too, then check out Derry Girls, which follows a group of Irish Catholic high schoolers living in Derry during “the Troubles.” While there’s not a lot of romance, Nicola is a riot, and there’s more than enough laughs to go around.

Downton Abbey (Peacock and Amazon Prime Video)

If you’ve yet to tune into the riveting drama surrounding the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants, Downton Abbey could be the perfect post Bridgerton-binge. The show debuted in 2010 and ran for six seasons through 2015, plus a follow-up film arrived in 2019. The upstairs-downstairs storylines are definitely in the vein of Bridgerton‘s high-society intrigue.

Pride and Prejudice (HBO Max)

And let’s not forget the classics. Jane Austen’s famous novel comes to life in a series that places Jennifer Ehle in Elizabeth Bennett’s shoes, while Colin Firth assumes the role of Mr. Darcy. The initial love-hate relationship is the kind of tension upon which Daphne and Simon’s relationship is built on, making this a perfect Regency-era option.

