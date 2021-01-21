'Bridgerton' Renewed for Season 2 — Read Lady Whistledown's Announcement

Dear reader, have we got some good news for you!

Bridgerton is returning for a second season on Netflix, gossip writer, Netflix, in the guise of Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) announced on January 21. Production will begin in the spring of 2021.

In the "society paper"-slash-press announcement, she teases what to expect from the series set in the world of Regency London's competitive marriage market.

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season," Lady Whistledown writes. "I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."

The second book in Julia Quinn's novels, The Viscount Who Loved Me, follows Jonathan Bailey's character.

Check out the complete scandal sheet below.

The first season isn't too kind to Anthony, especially compared to his sister Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) romance. She falls for the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), and after quite a few ups and downs, the two welcome a baby at season's end. Anthony, however, spends most of the season with opera singer Siena (Sabrina Bartlett), but she's more realistic about their future (or rather, lack thereof). He's alone at the end of the finale, but he declares his intentions to find his own match, just one without love.

We'll have to wait for more details about the new season, but we can't wait to see if anyone finds out Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton, Season 2, TBA, Netflix