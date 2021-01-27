Shondaland's 'Bridgerton' Is Netflix's 'Biggest Series Ever' (VIDEO)

This is news even Lady Whistledown can't look down on: Bridgerton has officially become Netflix's "biggest series ever."

Announced in a tweet posted to the Netflix account, the streamer thank fans for making the Shondaland series its biggest yet. Alongside the thank you is a video filled with fervor for the Regency-era romantic drama, featuring fan videos, art, and music.

Thank you for making Bridgerton our biggest series ever pic.twitter.com/Euac58hs61 — Netflix (@netflix) January 27, 2021

In the show's first 28 days, Bridgerton — drawn from Julia Quinn's book series — drew in 82 million households, according to Netflix.

Netflix VP of Original Series Jinny Howe noted in a blog post three important lessons Bridgerton's success taught the company: "All kinds of audiences love romance"; "it pays to be bold and to take creative 'risks"; and "more people want to see themselves reflected on screen."

Bridgerton has been commended for its diverse cast and bold storytelling. The show from Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal) and Chris Van Dusen stars Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Adjoa Andoh, and Golda Rosheuvel among others.

Bridgerton, Streaming now, Netflix