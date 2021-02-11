The ‘Resident Alien’ Cast Talks Awkward Humans, Gassy Dogs & More (Video)

Charm, a homicidal extraterrestrial and gassy dogs are not things we usually get to “enjoy” all together, but thanks to Resident Alien, it’s basically a day at the office — if that office was a doctor’s office in Patience, Colorado, where an Earth-bound alien has assumed the body (or “meat puppet”?) of Harry Vanderspeigle.

There’s been plenty of praise already piled on this delightfully dark and funny adaptation of the Dark Horse comics starring Alan Tudyk — here, here, and here—and every episode since its launch has been a scream. And the cast seems to be having as much fun making the show as we are watching it.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, above, Tudyk, Alice Wetterlund, who plays his on-screen semi-love interest D’Arcy, and Corey Reynolds, who plays the town’s uncomfortably self-nicknamed sheriff, share how filming is going — and why face-licking isn’t really that much of a dealbreaker on set.

Resident Alien, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Syfy