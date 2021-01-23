'Resident Alien' Sneak Peek Puts the Fun in Funeral (Video)

We can safely say that 2021's first great new sci-fi hoot has arrived.

Based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name, Syfy's Resident Alien first caught our fancy during its world premiere screening at 2019's New York Comic-Con. Like a Northern Exposure crossed with The Man Who Fell to Earth — if that man was intent on causing a lot of trouble — the quirky treat is a dark blend of comedy, creepy, and the always perfect Alan Tudyk as a misanthropic E.T. who assumes (consumes?) the identity of Harry Vanderspeigle, a doctor living on the outskirts of Patience, Colorado, after crashing on our planet.

In the first episode, Harry's very arrival triggers a mystery thanks to his choice of bodies, as he's called on to help solve a murder of another doctor. The case puts him on a collision course with an array of oddball locals, including the victim's nurse, Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko, who we already stan), Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds) and Mayor Ben Hawthorne (Levi Fiehler), as well as a young patient who may be the only one in town to see Harry for who he really is. Will the kid live long enough to tattle? (We told you it's dark.)

In this exclusive clip from the premiere, Harry — who btw, has learned everything he knows about humans and crime-solving from Law & Order reruns — makes a startling realization about the murdered doctor's cause of death. Unfortunately, it occurs at a very bad time.

Resident Alien, series premiere, Weds., Jan. 27th, 10/9c, Syfy.