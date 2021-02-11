‘The Last of Us’ Casts ‘The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal & ‘Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey as Leads

HBO’s adaptation of the video game The Last of Us has cast its two key characters.

The Mandalorian‘sPedro Pascal will star as Joel, a hardened survivor hired to smuggle a 14-year-old out of a quarantine zone, Deadline reports. Game of Thrones‘Bella Ramsey will play that teen, Ellie, who “struggles to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival,” the series’ logline teases. It will cover the events of the first game and may include content from the sequel, The Last of Us Part II (which was released two months after the TV series was announced in 2020).

Following the announcement, Pascal shared the news on Twitter with the exploding head and skull emojis. “These are the right emojis yeah?” he asked.

The Last of Us will be written by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, who will executive produce with Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells.

Pascal’s previous TV credits also include Game of Thrones, Narcos, and The Mentalist. Ramsey also starred in His Dark Materials and voiced characters for Hilda and The Worst Witch.