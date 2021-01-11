Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Samantha Isn't Part of 'Sex and the City' Spinoff

While Sex and the City fans rejoice over the news that HBO Max has ordered And Just Like That..., there's an aspect of the spinoff that's causing a stir — the notable lack of one Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

Now Sarah Jessica Parker, via a conversation in an Instagram post, has confirmed that Sam and her notorious libido will be a no show in the new show. It went down like this:

It's been rumored for a while that Cattrall was not interested in continuing her iconic character, and an online spat with Parker surrounding the death of Cattrall's brother only stoked the fire.

So, for now at least, viewers should get used to the idea that And Just Like That... will focus solely on Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

No word about further casting has been made at this time, and while the reason for Samantha's absence in the story remains a mystery, fans already have some interesting theories about how this will play out. One fan, author Matt Ortile, wonders if Sam not being around could be tied to a cancer recurrence plot line.

my earnest take about a dead Samantha in SATC: a "her cancer came back" storyline could work (i kind of hope for it tbh?) if it's done with grace and respect; cancer happens to a lot of women and families, and seeing how Samantha's family—her friends—grieve would be compelling — Matt Ortile (@ortile) January 10, 2021

Another wonders if the show itself will play around with Cattrall not being part of the revival by having different actresses step into the role.

Regardless, the show is sure to come up with a creative explanation for Samantha's lack of screen time. Stay tuned for additional details about Sex and the City's revival spinoff And Just Like That... as production picks up in New York City this spring.

And Just Like That..., TBA, HBO Max